This overlooked QB option could solve the Dolphins' biggest question

The Miami Dolphins are entering a period of roster reconstruction, and Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley will implement changes within the team. Many big names will be enjoying their last moments as a Dolphin.

Tyreek Hill appears to be the first big name to leave the organization before March. The former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is aging and becoming prone to injury, making him a liability the Dolphins cannot afford to have. The head coach stated that the Dolphins plan to rebuild the majority of their roster through the draft.

However, speculation surrounding Tua Tagovailoa's future with the Dolphins is intensifying, with reports suggesting his departure before March 13 is becoming increasingly likely. This growing uncertainty makes his exit from the team seem imminent.

That said, the quarterback situation remains complicated. While Quinn Ewers is considered a potential replacement, Bleacher Report suggests the Dolphins’ best option may be to bring in a veteran quarterback to increase competition at the position.

Bleacher Report states that Davis Mills is the player the Miami Dolphins are looking for

The backup QB for the Houston Texans would make perfect sense for the Miami Dolphins.

Let me explain.

The Dolphins could use an asset who has previously worked with the new offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik.

Both were part of the Houston Texans during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, when Mills served as C.J. Stroud’s backup quarterback.

Last season, Davis Mills played three games as a starter (when Stroud was injured) against the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Tennessee Titans.

The composure against the Bills, the poise and determination to rally in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars, and the mental toughness to stay locked in against the Titans are traits that haven’t been seen on the Dolphins’ roster in years.

With six games, three as a starter, Mills recorded 915 passing yards with five touchdowns. If he can put those numbers with the Texans offense, which has not been elite this season, imagine what he can do if Jaff Hafley puts him alongside De’Von Achane and a decent wide receiver room.

However, like many QBs, Mills performs well when he has solid protection and enough time in the pocket. If you watched the Dolphins this season, you’d know that hasn’t been the case; the offensive line has been a significant weakness. So, if you improve the trenches, you can have a veteran who can give the Dolphins a good and essential QB competition.

Also, trading for Davis Mills should not be a problem, as the Houston Texans could use him to clear some cap space. I believe a conditional fourth-round pick could function for both teams.

So, to sum up this article: If the Miami Dolphins trade for Davis Mills, they will be getting a solid quarterback who can produce and help the team in crucial moments, but also provide Quinn Ewers the necessary competition to grow as a player.