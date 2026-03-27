Top fantasy site paints a grim picture for Dolphins' fantasy relevance in 2026

The fantasy football season is still months away, but an early ranking of players at key positions is already out. Many fantasy players will begin prepping for dynasty leagues, and after the draft concludes, the early summer months will be filled with league formation. If you are a fan of both fantasy football and the Miami Dolphins...it may not be a good mix this year.

The Dolphins are not going to provide many options to help owners this year. In fact, only one player is worth a draft pick: De'Von Achane.

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De'Von Achane will be the Miami Dolphins' best, if not the only, true weapon on offense in 2026

Regardless of fantasy projections, the Dolphins offense is going to be a two-man show with Malik Willis and the aforementioned runner.

Rotoworld has him ranked 7th overall, but that shouldn't be the case. Miami's offensive line should be good enough to open running lanes, and he doesn't need a lot of room to get into the open. He is one of the more valuable receivers on the team, and with Jaylen Waddle gone, he could likely lead the team in receptions.

Malik Willis is the other playmaker. He doesn't show up on the top list of QBs, and he shouldn't. Willis will be a FF draft option for Dolphins' homers, or a mid-season pick-up if he is playing well.

Miami isn't going to land a receiver or tight end on the list either. There are too many needs at both positions to offer any hope at consistency.

What doesn't make sense is that Waddle isn't listed as a top-10 option. Waddle should be on this list now that he is entering a better situation in Denver. Malik Nabers is good, but he is playing with a questionable QB situation, as is Drake London, who may be catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa.

Fantasy football is always hard to predict, but it does give a good indication of where people, specifically fans, see a player's predictive production. In the case of Achane, they expect him to produce enough on the field to warrant a top-10 rating as a running back.

Dolphins' fans know this is not going to be an easy season. The offense is going to go through a lot of ups and downs while the defense tries to hold on as they deal with their own holes.