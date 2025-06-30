Training camp could start rough for Dolphins (but flip fast if this hits)

The Miami Dolphins' training camp will be fascinating, but it may not start well for the team as a whole.

There are clear questions entering training camp, and warning signs that the Dolphins will struggle at times as they begin integrating the rookies and new veterans added during free agency. The Dolphins' offensive line is going to have a different look, provided James Daniels and Jonah Savaiinaea can take over the interior guard positions.

This year, the biggest challenges will not be in preseason, where the starters will play a handful of snaps and then sit on the sidelines making jokes. No, it will be the joint practices leading up to those games. The Dolphins will practice against all three of their preseason opponents, and that is where they could run into problems.

Miami will practice against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Jacksonville Jaguars, where the team's secondary will be tested often. This is where the Dolphins' biggest problem is.

Dolphins can flip the switch if they fix their cornerback room

If the Dolphins can get their cornerbacks ready and find the help they need to replace Jalen Ramsey once he is gone, there will be a better chance this season won't be anywhere near as bad as some predict.

The Dolphins' biggest question mark is Cam Smith and Storm Duck. Those two will be battling to start on one boundary, but there has been no talk of both being considered to start; it would take a helluva camp for that to happen, and Smith is already on thin ice.

Miami has to either trade for a corner, sign a free agent, or wait for someone to be released in late August. The latter option won't help much early in the season. The Dolphins' failure to identify the potential problems, a failure to move on from Ramsey sooner, and Chris Grier's inability to use draft capital to fill the void left by Kendall Fuller's release have put Miami in a bad situation.

On the other hand, if the Dolphins solve this problem adequately, the secondary won't be a problem, and the defense might become incredibly good.

More Dolphins News and Analysis