Trinidad Chambliss is flipping Dolphins' 2027 QB plans upside down

The Malik Willis era was always going to be experimental for the Miami Dolphins. While it's too early to make a definitive decision on the quarterback's future, his first two games at the helm haven't done much to solidify his long-term status as the Dolphins' starter.

With how rough the beginning of the season has been, Dolphins fans are already letting their focus drift to the 2027 NFL Draft class for a Willis replacement. Luckily, there are plenty of options.

Among them is Trinidad Chambliss, the Ole Miss quarterback who has taken college football by storm this season. His rise has shifted the landscape of the upcoming draft class, putting Arch Manning and Dante Moore on notice. As the rest of the college football season plays out, the Dolphins will be watching to see who can take the reins of their offense in 2027.

Trinidad Chambliss is nailing his Miami Dolphins audition

Through three games, Chambliss has put up nine total touchdowns and over 1,000 total yards. His Ole Miss Rebels are establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the country, and his heroics are leading the charge.

His performance against LSU put the college football world on notice. He logged 396 total yards and three touchdowns, making multiple jaw-dropping throws.

Chambliss is undersized, standing just under six feet, but he makes up for it with a strong arm, excellent anticipation, and the ability to create plays outside of the pocket.

Some NFL teams will still ignore his production because of his physical profile, but the Dolphins shouldn't be one of them. Chambliss has the tools to be Miami's franchise quarterback.

Arch Manning's slow start won't have the Miami Dolphins convinced

Manning entered the season as the presumed top quarterback in the upcoming draft class, closely followed by Moore. So far, though, neither passer has done much to validate their spots atop the rankings.

Manning's accuracy has been somewhat inconsistent, especially when pushing the ball down the field. For a quarterback with his pedigree, he isn't processing defensive looks at a high level. The Texas QB will still likely come off the board early in the 2027 NFL Draft, but he's no longer the clear QB1 in the class.

Moore has been decent in his first three games of the year, but his Oregon Ducks are off to a slow start. He isn't making major mistakes, but he isn't putting his team on his back, either.

The Dolphins seem to be on a fast track toward a top-three draft pick next offseason. Over the next seven months, they'll be looking over tape to see who their next quarterback will be. The Green Bay Packers' background on the staff gives more traits-based players like Manning and Moore an early edge, but Chambliss is making a case that's impossible to ignore.