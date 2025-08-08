Tua Tagovailoa leaves Dolphins fans reeling after brutal Bears joint practice

There has been a lingering question around the Miami Dolphins training camp this season: is Tua Tagovailoa having a great camp, or are the team's corners that bad? Friday's practice with the Chicago Bears could be the indication Miami didn't need.

Miami practiced against the Bears on Friday in the first of three joint-practice sessions the Dolphins will participate in this summer. Next, Miami will practice against the Detroit Lions, and then host the Jacksonville Jaguars for some practices before their final exhibition game. If Friday is an indicator of what can be expected, Dolphins fans are not going to be happy.

The Bears intercepted Tagovailoa three times during the practice sessions, and one of them was in the red zone. Reporters in attendance said Miami's offense was out of sync against Chicago.

Tua Tagovailoa throws three interceptions as the Chicago Bears' defense clamps down on the Miami Dolphins' speedy WRs

One of the reasons the Dolphins struggled last season was that opposing defenses figured out how to beat Miami's receivers. The Dolphins' offensive system is complex, but it relies almost singularly on timing. The Bears were able to jam Miami's speed at the line and throw off the timing of those routes.

Tagovailoa, reportedly, had a lot of incompletions as well. Reporters said he was throwing to the spot he expected them to be, but defenders were keeping them out of rhythm.

If this is how defenses are going to play the Dolphins in 2025, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel needs to figure out something quick to give them new looks.

Miami was dominated by Chicago on Friday and will now have a chance to show more during Sunday's preseason opener for both teams. The Bears are a better team than last year, but these Dolphins shouldn't be getting dominated.

Tagovailoa had a bad practice, and it is unclear if or how much he will play on Sunday. The Dolphins will be staying in the north instead of traveling back home to Miami. McDaniel told the players that it is a bonding opportunity, and so is winning.

