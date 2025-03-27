Miami's most overpaid player shouldn't surprise Dolphins fans ahead of 2025

The Miami Dolphins have been spending money over the last several years, but you wouldn't know it by the holes still remaining on the roster. Overpaying players is part of the problem.



In the last three seasons, the Dolphins have made three big trades to acquire talent. They sent five draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for Tyreek Hill, they sent picks to the Denver Broncos for Bradley Chubb, and while the trade for Jalen Ramsey wasn't much in terms of compensation, the new contract was significant.

Last year, those three accounted for most of the Dolphins' cap space. Add in Terron Armstead's salary and the big contract handed to Tua Tagovailoa, and you can see where this is going.

Bleacher Report recently released a list of 32 players (one from each team) who are the most overpaid on the roster. For the Dolphins, it easily could have been Chubb or Armstead, but they both restructured their contracts. There is no question that Hill's contract is far too bloated, but Tagoavailoa takes the top spot in Miami.



The Dolphins handed Tagovailoa a massive contract last offseason, and it did not pay off in year one. Tagovailoa missed four games early in the season and two at the end of the season. Over his career, he has only one full season on his resume.

Tua Tagovailoa listed as Miami Dolphins most overpaid player ahead of 2025

It's hard to argue with Bleacher Report about this because it is true. Tagovailoa's production is good, but is he really great?

His statistics look fantastic when you view them as an overall accomplishment, but break them down against teams with winning records vs. losing records, and there is a considerable drop.

2025 is going to be a crucial year for the Dolphins. Miami doesn't have a way out of his contract until 2026, and if they opt to restructure his deal this year, something they have not yet done, that out would likely go away.

More Dolphins News and Analysis