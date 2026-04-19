Ty Simpson could be the key to Dolphins' opening night draft success

Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan told the media he is more likely to trade down than he is to trade up in next week's NFL Draft. That makes sense for a guy who covets draft picks.

It's unlikely the team moves from the 11th overall pick, but a few slots down isn't out of the question. The bigger move would be later in round one. The interest in Alabama's Ty Simpson may be too great for the Dolphins to pass up.

As the draft gets closer, there seems to be growing speculation that the Dolphins may be the preferred trade-up partner for teams looking to draft the quarterback. If that is what a Sullivan wants to do, he will do it.

Miami Dolphins may get a late first-round offer they can't refuse

The Cardinals and Jets both seem to covet the Alabama QB. The Jets pick first in the second round, while the Cardinals will pick number two. It's a small drop for Miami. The Jets are unlikely to finalize a trade with the Dolphins. They may need to jump ahead of Miami.

Arizona, on the other hand, seems to be interested in moving back up. Lately, draft experts see them as the team looking to make that move for Simpson. Miami would add more draft capital by dropping out of round one, but it's a small drop of only four spots.

Sullivan has made it clear that he is willing to listen to offers for players and for draft picks. He doesn't want to sit around and waste time, however. When he spoke with the media, he made it clear that the phone is open, but he doesn't want all the early nonsense.

"I don't love playing on the phone the week of the draft. Like if it's a real conversation, let's talk. But a lot of people over the next ten days just like to call and conversations aren't really of much substance. 'Hey, you want to go up? You want to go down?' Sure. Let's talk on draft day."

What will be interesting is to potentially learn what Sullivan turns down. Typically, there are whispers in the days after the draft that an offer was made to a team, leaving fans wondering why they didn't pull the trigger.

If Simpson is as coveted as the media believes, his being on the board at 30 could be the best thing for Sullivan's early draft. He could land an additional draft pick this year or add one to the 2027 draft stockpile.