Tyreek Hill draws attention from Dolphins fans with latest social media post

Will Tyreek Hill play for the Miami Dolphins in 2025 or will he play somewhere else? Since his emotional outburst on the field in Week 18 and in the locker room afterward, no one is quite sure what his future holds.

Since that event, which was only a couple of weeks ago, Hill has been awfully quiet on social media. There has been no confirmation of the wrist surgery that he was compelled to have after the season was over, and he hasn't taken the time to send any messages to Dolphins fans that he was just upset, leading many to believe it wasn't all emotion.

Following the season, Miami general manager Chris Grier spoke about the situation without saying he was going to stay or go. Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus also spoke about the situation recently and would not confirm if the receiver was going to continue playing with the Dolphins.



On Friday, Hill posted another post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

I will come back stronger & faster — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 24, 2025

The seven-word post doesn't say a whole lot other than that he plans to play in 2025. That has led many Dolphins fans to reply with quips like, "For what team?" or "Yeah, for the Baltimore Ravens!"



Hill's future with Miami will remain unknown until both sides stand up and say he isn't going anywhere.

Fans want to know why he will come back faster. Did he slow down in 2025? Will that help him catch the football better, some have responded with.

It's an interesting post from someone who has repeatedly said he takes pride in stirring stuff up. On the other hand, is this an indication that he may have finally had the surgery on his wrist?



No one is talking much about that despite it being an apparent problem all season long.

