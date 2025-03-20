The Miami Dolphins continue to fill out their roster, and they have taken care of another hole on the defensive side of the ball. Tyreek Hill is a fan.

Miami lost Anthony Walker to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but re-signed Tyrell Dodson and added Tampa Bay linebacker K.J. Britt, but those signings didn't catch Hill's attention. Their latest signing did.

The Dolphins added free-agent inside linebacker Willie Gay to their defense this week. The former New Orleans Saints linebacker was also part of the Kansas City Chiefs' roster while Hill played in K.C. Needless to say, he likes it when his "dawgs" join him.

Finally got my account back and see we signed my dog Willie 😈 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 20, 2025

Tyreek Hill is pleased with the addition of Willie Gay to the Dolphins' defense

Indeed, Gay is not only a good signing but comes with value as well. He didn't have his best season with the Saints, but there are no concerns about his talent. Gay has been in the league for only five seasons.

In Miami, Gay will start alongside Jordyn Brooks, and the tandem should work well off each other. Miami's defense ran two inside linebackers on almost every play last year, but the Dolphins didn't have the personnel to make it work, outside of Brooks. Gay and Dodson will fix that.

The Dolphins' offense is stout if they can get the play-calling to work and Mike McDaniel can progress as a coach. They need to get far more out of the offense than targeting Hill to keep him happy, but defensively, there are issues, and Gay only solves one of them.

His arrival will allow the Dolphins to address other positions in the draft instead of being pigeonholed into reaching for a linebacker. That isn't the case with defensive tackle or corner, where they may not have much of a choice.

