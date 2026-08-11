Tyreek Hill prediction would put the former Dolphin on Super Bowl collision course

The question of whether or not Tyreek Hill will ever play a down in the NFL again has yet to be answered. The former Miami Dolphins star is still recovering from a devastating knee injury that occurred in Week 4 of last season.

Hill's progress seemed to take a turn for the worse over the summer when it was announced that he doesn't have much power in his injured knee. That immediately sent red flags around the NFL.

That hasn't stopped anyone from predicting his next team. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton predicts he will return to the NFL, and he will land with the one team that looks to be the NFL's powerhouse. Moton sees Hill joining the L.A. Rams, and we can't argue a single bit.

Tyreek Hill predicted to join the L.A. Rams after his Miami Dolphins offseason release

The Rams are the team to beat entering the 2026 season. They have the quarterback, the defense, the coaching, and they already have a stellar WR group with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, but Hill would take them to a level their fans can only dream of. Moton also makes a great point about their ability to wait for him to get healthy.

"The team that signs Tyreek Hill must be patient. So, he's a logical fit for a playoff contender who can allow him to fully recover from surgeries on his knee."

The Rams' offense is going to be fun to watch this year. Probably more exciting than the 2023 Dolphins under Mike McDaniel. Hill's addition would make them better. With the ability to run motion into a slot position, Hill can stretch the defense in ways that most WRs can't. Add the other two receivers into the equation, and it's hard to conceive a way to stop them.

The caveat, of course, is that Hill has to get healthy first. He isn't close. The Rams don't need him now; they need him at the end of the season when the playoff push becomes a matter of weeks, not months.

Hill is in a great position provided his recovery continues in a positive direction. Teams are not going to beat his door down now, but by midseason, Hill will know what teams are on the verge of making the postseason and which ones have the best chance to make a deep playoff run.

The Rams won't have to worry too much about compensation either. The Dolphins are paying Hill a lot of money not to be on their roster, and given Hill's knee issues as well as the timing for a potential late-season return, the monetary portion of a contract should be considerably lower.

The Rams are the best option for Hill, and it isn't close. They should actually consider signing him now so they can control his rehabilitation and be in a position to activate him when he is ready. It's a risk, but the reward is quite high.