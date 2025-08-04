Tyreek Hill says what Dolphins fans desperately needed to hear about CB mess

The Miami Dolphins' receivers, especially Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, have blown through the secondary in training camp, but Storm Duck has caught Hill's attention.

The start of training camp should have been exciting, but the injuries that hit the secondary were anything but, especially for a unit that already was full of holes. With camp two weeks in, the Dolphins' top receiver singled out Duck as a player he has been impressed with.

"Storm. He's doing a great job," said Hill. "This dude is going to be good in this league, because he wants to be great."

Storm Duck is running away with the boundary competition at Dolphins camp

The Dolphins entered camp expecting Duck or Cam Smith to step up and take over the boundary job this year. Miami is banking on one of them becoming a reliable starter.

Helping Duck is the extra reps he is getting while Smith deals with a nagging injury on the sideline. Smith was seen in a compression sleeve earlier in the week. His injury isn't considered serious, but he is losing valuable time in practices.

The Dolphins' secondary does get the benefit of going against two of the fastest and best receivers in the NFL. These sessions are providing valuable opportunities, especially to a young guy like Duck.

Hill pointed out during his media time that Duck comes to practice ready to work and "busts his butt." He said that Duck will keep improving and believes he will be a very good corner in the league. The Dolphins can only pray that is the case.

If Duck can become the player Hill believes he is seeing, the Dolphins are going to have one less 2026 offseason problem.

Fans are already attached to the second-year player who played well during his rookie season. He has the motor and the skill set to remain a starter. This training camp is working out well for Duck. General manager Chris Grier may have had his struggles identifying corners in the draft — Smith and Noah Igbinoghene come to mind — but his undrafted talent is not in question.

Grier has found talent in Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, and Elijah Campbell over the years. Duck may just be the next undrafted success story for the Dolphins.

