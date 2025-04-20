Tyreek Hill trade proposal would shock Dolphins fans (but it just might work)

At some point, the Miami Dolphins need to move on from Tyreek Hill. That will either happen this week before the draft, during the draft, or perhaps in November when the NFL trade deadline arrives. If not, he will be released next offseason.



Hill, for all this athleticism, isn't the receiver he used to be, and if there is one thing the Dolphins should have learned from Bill Belichick is that you get rid of veteran players whose production is heading South, before it actually starts heading South.

From off-field issues to him quitting on the team, Hill has put himself in a bad situation this year, and it's time to consider his future. Recently, Bleacher Report shared a nearly perfect trade scenario the Dolphins should consider if it actually came across their phones.



Miami general manager Chris Grier has said no team has reached out to them about Hill; no one is buying that. Grier also said he would be open to talk if someone wanted to offer him two first-round picks, but that's delusional.

The trade proposal is a simple one: Miami sends Hill to the Dallas Cowboys along with a 2025 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick (44th overall) and a 2026 fourth-round pick. This is a great trade for the Dolphins, who can fill all three of their major needs in the first two rounds of this year's draft.

Miami Dolphins would be out of their minds to turn down proposed Tyreek Hill trade with Dallas Cowboys

Of course, you actually have to have a team call Miami to make a trade, and maybe at some point, a team will during the draft. Miami's best option during the draft would likely come in round three, where they could get an extra third-round pick this year and a future draft pick as well.

Some have speculated the Dolphins could trade Hill to the rival New England Patriots, but that isn't likely to happen, nor should it unless the Patriots offered Miami a package they couldn't turn down or took on a big portion of his contract.

We still maintain the Dolphins are going to stick with Hill at least through the trade deadline and see where their season stands. If they are not realistically in the playoff chase, Hill's attitude and desire to get out of South Florida should be on full display, and Miami can get compensation for someone they are going to release after the year is over.

