Tyreek Hill trade still not a victory (or a loss) for the Dolphins 3 years later

Electric, flashy, fast, competitor, and yes, quitter all come to mind when talking about Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but was it a good trade for the Dolphins?



Three years ago Sunday, the Dolphins made one of the biggest moves of any offseason since trading Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans. Hill was supposed to be a missing piece. Mike McDaniel told the media that when Chris Grier asked him what he thought about making the trade, he jumped at the chance.

The Dolphins threw five total draft picks at the Kansas Chiefs to get Hill. They threw a boatload of money at him as well. Hill brought a bravado to the roster that it lacked. A winning mentality and a player who can't stand the thought of losing and not someone who has emerged as a leader. But was this the right move for the Dolphins?

After the 2024 season ended and the NFL world contemplated Hill's tirade and quitting things have calmed down despite many still seeing Hill as a potential trade option for the Dolphins. Looking back on the trade that brought him to Miami, it is 50/50 at best.

3 years after, the Tyreek Hill trade still isn't a victory or loss for the Miami Dolphins

The Good :



Trading for Tyreek Hill brought a fierce weapon to Mike McDaniel's offense

The Hill trade immediately paid off for the Dolphins. In his first season, he caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. His presence on the field had a huge impact on how defenses prepared for Miami but with Tua Tagovailoa missing considerable time in 2022, Hill's value wouldn't fully be realized until the 2023 season.

When you look at Hill in relation to the trade, you have to take into consideration more than the statistical value. He hit more than 1,700 yards in his second season with the team and increased his touchdown total to 13 on the same number of receptions, 119.

The value, however, was in the way defenses schemed to stop him. Often leaving other players open, Hill's presence made Tagovailoa a better quarterback and gave the offense opportunities to adjust. Unfortunately, it didn't equate to winning.

The Dolphins made the playoffs two out of Hill's three seasons but they failed to move beyond the first round in both of those seasons.

The Bad :



Tyreek Hill's offseason issues and selfish attitude haven't been good for the Dolphins

Hill has become one of those players who believes he is above the rest of the team. It has been widely reported that he would miss practices or show up late, was more interested in getting to the 2,000-yard mark in a single season, the off-field problems, and, of course, quit on the team in week 18.

Putting all of that aside, the Dolphins have crippled their roster. The draft selections they gave up could have been used to build the core of the roster. The money they spent could have been used to keep guys like Christian Wilkins or Robert Hunt.

The Dolphins have had to give Hill top-money on a new contract when he arrived and then more money ahead of last season to keep him happy.

Miami gave up a first, second, and fourth-round selection in 2022 and fourth and sixth-round picks in 2023. That is a lot of talent being moved away from the Dolphins.

The Dolphins' first-round selection, a pick they received from the San Francisco 49ers in a previous trade, was subsequently traded to the New England Patriots who took lineman Cole Strange.

With the next pick, the Chiefs took George Karlaftis a vital part of their defensive front. The second-round pick was also traded to the Patriots as well. New England took Tyquon Thornton with that selection.

Overall, the Dolphins trading their first two draft picks wasn't horrible considering the players that were on the board at that time, but there were options available to them. Those players could have filled needs around the roster.

If we are to be realistic, the Dolphin's biggest loss wasn't the wasted draft picks but instead, the large chunk of salary that is now crippling the roster. Not having Hill would free up a lot of cap space and could have given the Dolphins more opportunity to fix other pieces on the roster for far less than what they are paying Hill.



Looking back on the trade, one could make enough arguments for and against it.

