Dolphins legend gets brutally honest about Tyreek Hill as a leader

It's another offseason for the Miami Dolphins, and that can only mean there is bound to be more controversy. Tyreek Hill seems to be doing his best to keep the long-standing tradition alive.

Yes, the Dolphins always seem to find a way to get their names mentioned for all the wrong reasons at least once during the off months. Hill is no stranger to keeping that alive. It was only two years ago he was slapping a dock worker after chartering a boat.

While Hill is back in the news again due to a recent lawsuit, it's his quitting on the team in week 18 that is still generating discussions. This time, it's Dolphins legend Kim Bokamper.

Bokamper was on "The Joe Rose Show", and the discussion about Hill being a captain came up. Bokamper didn't sugarcoat it and said what many fans are thinking as well. Hill shouldn't be a captain again in Miami.

“I’d be disappointed in the team if they voted for him” -Bo@Bokamper58 on Tyreek being a captain of the @MiamiDolphins



What’re your thoughts??



Is he still the best player on the team? — The Joe Rose Show (@JoeRoseShow) February 13, 2025

The Dolphins coaches don't actually designate who the captains are but instead let the players vote on it. They might want to take that control over or at the very least impress upon the players to not give Hill a vote.

There is no question that Hill is a great football player but leaders and captains have to be more than just great, they need to be an example and Hill is not the example you want younger players to look up to and learn from.

At some point, Hill needs to stop thinking about himself and he needs to start thinking about the team but the Dolphins, for their part, knew Hill was going to get into the spotlight. He wasn't squeaky clean while in Kansas City either.

Hill always takes it just far enough to keep himself out real trouble but the emotional decision to walk off the field and quit on your team because you were not going to the playoffs is something that can't simply be overlooked.

