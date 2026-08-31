Tyrel Dodson's next team is painfully obvious after Dolphins release

The Miami Dolphins releasing Tyrel Dodson was a bit of a surprise. It might be something as simple as the veteran asking for his release, or it could be a numbers game. Regardless of the reason, the Dolphins made a decision they can't take back.

Dodson has been a solid contributor for the Dolphins since arriving in 2024. While he has never been the main guy in the room since he joined the Bills in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, he has posted 11.5 sacks and 379 tackles. 129 of those came last year in Miami.

Dodson is now free to sign wherever he wants. There are no waiver rules because he is a veteran. If you want to know where he could land, you may not need to look further west than Dallas. The Cowboys have been in the market for a linebacker throughout the offseason, and Dodson makes a lot of sense.

Tyrel Dodson could go from the Miami Dolphins to a Super Bowl contender

Many fans, including myself, believed there would be a low-end market for Dodson. The Dolphins either didn't try or wanted to let him make his own decision.

The Cowboys are a team that some in the media believe are primed to make a deep run in the postseason. NFL fans will believe it when they see it. One of their problems has been the depth at linebacker.

Jordyn Brooks was a popular name attached to the Cowboys throughout the offseason until he signed his extension. With Dodson now available, he would be a near-perfect fit on the Cowboys' defense. As a starter, he is more than capable of holding his own, but he would make a better rotational player who adds depth and the ability to start if needed.

Miami, for whatever reason, didn't see the same needs. Dodson's departure will open the door for a guy like Jackson Woodard, who has shown playmaking ability but lacks experience. The Dolphins are going young, so moving on from a guy like Dodson makes sense, especially after the financial investment in Brooks and the draft investment in Jacob Rodriguez.

Dodson may opt to take his time, and the Cowboys, of course, may not call, but that would be a mistake. Dodson is only 28 years old. In three starts with the Dolphins in 2024, he posted 36 tackles but also had three interceptions. Last season, his tackle total went up considerably. His 129 combined takedowns were second only to league-leading tackler Brooks, who had 183.