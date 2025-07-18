Undrafted rookie cooked Dolphins' Tyreek Hill in a way nobody saw coming

Tyreek Hill is on a mission this offseason to get back to the form he displayed two seasons ago when he led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. The Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver is coming off his worst season since his rookie year.

Hill has been working out nonstop since he was able to get back on the field following two wrist surgeries. He has run sprint races and has been regularly videotaped working out with other NFL receivers, quarterbacks and cornerbacks.

In a recent workout, though, Hill got burned pretty badly, but not how you think. The video below shows that while Hill is still a great receiver, he isn't going to solve the Dolphins' cornerback problems. The original video can be seen here.

Tyreek Hill said they call him “Reek Revis” as a corner, but he got beat by Xavier Restrepo here 😅



(🎥 @305Sportss) pic.twitter.com/uDUUXHXfXP — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 17, 2025

Tyreek Hill is not the answer at cornerback for the Dolphins

Hill was right about one thing: his coverage of Titans undrafted rookie Xavier Restrepo reeked. On the other hand, though, Hill has kicked many receivers off their islands.

This isn't the first time that Hill has been destroyed trying to cover a receiver. There have been other clips of him at several youth camps where he has been burned trying to cover shifty kids, both boys and girls. It brings out the side of Hill that Dolphins fans love to see.

It's too bad that Hill can't be like this all the time. His value to the Dolphins would be a lot higher. The five-time All-Pro has the talent to be great, but his offseason issues have been a problem that has dogged his career.

Hill and the rest of the Dolphins' veterans will report to camp next week as the offseason comes to an end and players begin preparing for the long season ahead. Hopefully, Hill brings a similar attitude to the one we saw in the clip above instead of stirring the pot.