Unexpected retirements would give Dolphins a huge NFL draft trade partner

Jon-Eric Sullivan has several ways he can approach the Miami Dolphins roster, but he has made it clear that the draft is where they want to build it.

Miami holds the 11th overall pick in round one of April's draft. There are many approaches Sullivan can take. In a recent mock draft, we predicted the Dolphins GM would trade down from that selection. Finding a trade partner would be the difficult part.

According to a report by Jeff McClane on the "Uncovering the Birds" podcast, a window might open for Sullivan that no one saw coming. PFT is saying both Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson could announce their retirements this offseason.

Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan may find his perfect draft trade partner if the Eagles lose both linemen

It's hard to imagine the Eagles losing their best offensive lineman a season removed from losing Jason Kelce to retirement. That, however, could actually happen. If it does, the Eagles could be looking to move up in the draft's first round.

The Johnson retirement wouldn't be too surprising. He is 35 and has played 13 seasons in the NFL. Johnson was one of the Dolphins' biggest mistakes. Then GM, Jeff Ireland, infamously traded up with the Raiders in the 2013 draft. Most, at the time, believed he made the move to anchor his offensive line.

Ireland passed on Johnson for DE Dion Jordan. Jordan's career in Miami was marked by failed drug tests and poor on-field performance. He lasted two seasons with the Dolphins, was suspended for his third, and was cut the following offseason. Johnson was taken one spot later by the Eagles.

Enough about history. If the Eagles lose both starters, they should be looking toward the draft to replace them. There are two offensive tackles who are considered the best of this class. Miami's Francis Mauigoa and Utah's Spencer Fano.

Both players are expected to be drafted before the Dolphins are on the clock, but as we have seen in each draft, players fall when teams change their plans at the last minute. The Eagles own the 23rd pick in round one.

It would be an expensive jump for Philadelphia to move up that high, but for Sullivan, it might be the best option to gain more draft capital, including what would likely be a day-one pick in 2027 as well. Even if Miami can't swing a trade with Philadelphia, the fact that they need offensive line help could push other needy teams to make a move ahead of the Eagles.

It's a long shot for sure, but this could be the opportunity Sullivan needs to build his reservoir of picks for the future.