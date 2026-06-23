Veteran first-round draft pick has only one path to stay with Dolphins beyond 2026

The Miami Dolphins are changing their image, their culture, and, in the process, their roster. Early in the Jon-Eric Sullivan/Jeff Hafley era, several players were abruptly released, but for others, it's a much slower process that will inevitably lead to the same ending.

Chris Grier loved Austin Jackson, but it wasn't enough to keep him healthy. Jackson was a locker room leader and a guy the rest of the offensive linemen looked up to, but he couldn't stay healthy. This offseason, the Dolphins tweaked his contract, but it won't keep him healthy.

Jackson's restructure created cap space. It pushed more money into the 2027 season, but it also set the Dolphins up with a 2027 voidable year that will save them $7.7 million if he is released with a post-June designation.

Austin Jackson is entering the final year of his Miami Dolphins career, unless he can stay healthy

Jackson isn't overly expensive for a right tackle. He will count $12.8 million in cap space in 2027. An easily absorbable number. We have been under the impression that Jackson's future is all but certain, but there is a way for him to stick around for another season.

In his six NFL seasons, Jackson has played more than 12 games just three times. He has yet to start all 17 games in a season and hasn't played more than eight games in the last two years, but what if he can stay healthy this year?

The Dolphins drafted his replacement, Kadyn Proctor, in this year's NFL Draft. If Proctor and Patrick Paul do well on the left side and Jackson stays healthy, the Dolphins may look to run it back one more season, given Jackson's contract.

It's an interesting thought given his inability to do so most of his career. Clearly, it sets up the 2027 season for a potential regression in health as well. Just because he can stay healthy this year doesn't mean he will a year from now.

That being said, Jackson is an option should he stay healthy this season. He would give Sullivan another year to concentrate his offseason on other needs instead of replacing Proctor at guard.

It's a tough decision to make, but first, Jackson has to get through this season before a real conversation can take place.