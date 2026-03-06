Veteran QB nearing release reportedly eyeing Dolphins as next team

The Miami Dolphins would love to bring Malik Willis into the fold, but the pricetag continues to rise as free agency nears. The market for Willis will be one the Dolphins pay close attention to.

All indications are that the Dolphins want to add a veteran to the roster, but money is a factor. First, they have to decide on what they are doing with Tua Tagovailoa, then they have to find the coins on the couch to buy a replacement.

It was announced on Friday that Geno Smith will be released by the Raiders on March 11th, barring a trade. On the surface, he may not seem like the right option for the Dolphins, but a new report indicates he may want to play for his hometown.

Geno Smith reportedly wants to play for the Miami Dolphins after his release

Smith did well at times in his five seasons with the Seahawks, but his time with the Raiders was not good. There will be competition for Smith, and the Dolphins would be smart to avoid a bidding war should one arise.

"Geno Smith from my understanding has a lot of affinity for the Miami Dolphins. " Connor Hughes

NFL reporter Connor Hughes mentioned in his latest Jets podcast that the Jets are one of the teams that will be involved with trying to land Smith in free agency, but he points out that Smith would prefer to return home and play for the Dolphins.

There’s another team another than the #Jets to watch for Geno Smith .. https://t.co/qVn7hWRo3J — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 6, 2026

It's hard to see how Smith would make a big difference for the Dolphins. Miami is going to struggle throughout the season, and the best option may be to run the offense with Quinn Ewers. Developing Ewers would be the smart play since he is cheap and the team is rebuilding.

Jon-Eric Sullivan has stated repeatedly that there would be competition for the QB job in the form of a draft pick and a veteran who will compete with Ewers. In this case, Smith would make sense, again, if the price is affordable.

Smith started his NFL career with the Jets. Drafted in the 2nd round, Smith lasted four seasons before joining the Giants and Chargers for single seasons before joining Seattle.

Most still believe that Smith will be the hot target for New York, and they will probably offer more money, but if Smith does genuinely want to play for the Dolphins, he may take less to return to South Florida.