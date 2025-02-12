What hiring Bobby Slowik means for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are adding experience to their coaching staff according to reports and it is a pretty good name to have on the roster.



Apparently, one Slowik wasn't enough, as the Dolphins are adding the brother of defensive backs coach Ryan Slowik to the staff, and it could make head coach Mike McDaniel feel some heat.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday, former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik will be joining Miami as the team's senior passing game coordinator.

The move is big for the Dolphins and could be bigger for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Slowik did an amazing job with Texans passer C.J. Stroud in his rookie season in 2023.

Slowik was discharged from his job following the 2024 season's conclusion. Many thought he might join a team like the Philadelphia Eagles, who just lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after he was named the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Slowik has a good offensive mind and while he won't be directly coaching Tua Tagovailoa, he will be in charge of putting a game plan together that will emphasize his strengths.

What Bobby Slowik joining the Miami Dolphins might mean for Darrell Bevell and Mike McDaniel

Darrell Bevell currently holds the title of passing game coordinator, so the question is, will he and Slowik work together, or will Bevell handle just the quarterbacks?

It might be a good idea to let Slowik handle coordinating the passing game, freeing Bevell to work closer with Tua without having to double up on his responsibilities. If that happens, it is definitely a win for Tua, who could use a more concentrated focus.

As for McDaniel, it might not be the best idea to hire someone who has play-calling experience. McDaniel has repeatedly said he won't give up handling the calls because no one else on the staff is more qualified. Let's just say you could make an argument to the contrary now.

If McDaniel struggles with play-calling in 2025, the calls from the stands are going to get a lot louder from the fans.

In his two seasons as the Texans offensive coordinator, Slowik the Texans offense ranked 13th and 19th in the NFL in scoring. Houston also ranked seventh in the league in passing offense in 2023, but that dropped to 21st in 2024.

