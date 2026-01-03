What a Patriots coach said about Quinn Ewers should excite Dolphins fans

How high is the Quinn Ewers ceiling? That's a question no one can really answer at this point. As the Miami Dolphins get ready to play the New England Patriots to round out the season, Ewers will make his third start of his rookie season.

Ewers' future with the Dolphins is starting to look promising. Fans are already seeing the smaller things in his game that are beginning to stand out. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is seeing them, too.

🎥 Mike Vrabel on Quinn Ewers: "Saw an energy in that Tampa Bay game. I saw a youthful energy. A guy that's trying to take advantage of his opportunity... seems to have good command of the operation." (@Patriots) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/zqgoY3aCY8 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) January 2, 2026

Miami Dolphins Quinn Ewers gets high praise from New England Patriots' HC Mike Vrabel

Earlier in the week, Mike McDaniel spoke about how Ewers has progressed this season. He said one of the best things about Ewers is that he "Has all the tools to continue to grow."

"That field of vision, a level of fearlessness. The gowth in limited opportunities, two full games, has been impressive." Mike McDaniel

Vrabel isn't going to blast the kid, but he is typically to the point when speaking about other players, but he is seeing the same thing the fans in Miami are noticing, as well as the players.

Ewers has shown he understands the offense, which implies that he has spent his rookie year digesting game film to understand it. A QB who has only taken scout team snaps since training camp ended.

Miami's season has been over for weeks, but what is interesting is that McDaniel has repeatedly said that Ewers gave them the best chance to win. We can agree that it isn't the case because Tua Tagovailoa didn't give Miami the best chance to win all year.

It seems like McDaniel is hoping to ride Ewers to keep his job, and the QB is showing he can play at this level. If the HC is fired next week, Ewers will get a chance to showcase his preparation and drive.

Week 18 could be the final game for the duo, and many fans are none too concerned. What they are wondering, however, is whether or not Tagovailoa will return in 2026, and if he does, will he be the undeniable starter?

The Dolphins will be without De'von Achane, in all likelihood, in Week 18. Jaylen Waddle is also questionable with a rib injury. It will be interesting to see how Ewers moves his offense against a defense that still has playoff seeding on the line.