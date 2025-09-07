Will Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane play in the Dolphins' season opener?

The opening game of the 2025 season has arrived, but there are injury concerns across the Miami Dolphins roster. Among those players are wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back De'Von Achane.

According to the Dolphins' final injury report, both Hill and Achane will play in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, but it remains to be seen if either can feature in a full-time role.

Hill has been dealing with an oblique injury for the better part of three weeks. He started the week limited in practice, but on Friday, that changed, as he participated fully. It was the same for Achane, who logged a full practice just in time for the game.

Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane will play in Dolphins' Week 1 game vs. Colts

Any lingering doubts about Hill's status for Week 1 ended when he was a full participant in practice on Friday, but fans and fantasy owners should be cautious about how much the Dolphins will use him. Should Miami get a sizable lead, Mike McDaniel may look to keep his star receiver on the sidelines to keep him from aggravating the injury.

The Dolphins have been playing it overly cautious this offseason with injured and banged-up players. Achane has spent most of the last month rehabbing his calf and not participating in practices. Like Hill, Achane eased back into practice and only logged a full participation on Friday. It remains to be seen whether he can handle a full workload.

It's a long season, and we are only starting Week 1. The Colts are not a pushover, but the Dolphins should be able to beat them without their top running back and wide receiver on the field, which tends to favor both of them taking some series off throughout the game.

This is, of course, just an opinion, but based on how the Dolphins have treated their injured players, it wouldn't be surprising to see them take a cautious approach with both in Week 1.

