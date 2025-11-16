2 winners (and 3 losers) for Dolphins in ugly OT win over Commanders

The Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders headed into the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Madrid both with 3-7 records...and it looked like it.

Miami's 16-13 win over Washington in overtime was filled with some excitement, but it was still an uneventful one.

In a game like this one, there was some good and bad to take away.

Dolphins' winners in Week 11 win vs. Commanders

Riley Patterson

Dolphins kicker Riley Patterson made history after scoring the first points ever in Madrid after connecting on a 46-yard field goal on the opening drive. Patterson wasn't done, though, as he would go on to connect on all three of his field-goal attempts on the day, including the game-winner in overtime.

Patterson has been a nice addition to the Dolphins' special teams this year after Jason Sanders was added to injured reserve before the season started. On the year, Patterson has now made 17 of 19 FA attempts (89.5 percent) and 23 of 24 extra-point tries. And he's giving the Dolphins' front office something to think about past this year.

Sanders is due $3.75 million in 2026, but he's a cut candidate for Miami, who would see just $663,000 in dead cap if that's the route they choose to take. With a team rebuilding and expected to save wherever they can, this could be the way to go. And with Patterson proving himself serviceable, the Dolphins could elect to keep him around past this season.

Greg Dulcich

This was Greg Dulcich's fourth game in a Dolphins uniform, and it's the second time this season he's found himself here in the winners' circle. This time might come as a surprise, seeing that Dulcich's stat sheet in this game doesn't stick out, as he finished with just two receptions for 18 yards. However, it's the little things that the Dolphins' tight end did that stand out most.

Dulcich's first reception was only a four-yard gain, but it just as easily could've been for no gain or even a loss. Yet, he showed some grit on the play and got what he could. And when healthy during his NFL career, that's the type of player he's shown to be. Dulcich was also key in Miami's run blocking, helping the Dolphins specifically on the right side.

Miami absolutely should target tight end at some point of the 2026 NFL Draft, but Dulcich is making a strong case to stay in the TE room next season. He had a strong run in the preseason with the New York Giants, but it wasn't enough for them to keep him around. Soon after, the Dolphins signed him to the practice squad.

While it's still a short sample size, Dulcich's signing could turn out to be a low-key valuable one for Miami that runs past year.

Dolphins' losers in Week 11 win vs. Commanders

Miami's run defense

The Dolphins were fantastic in Week 10 against James Cook and the Buffalo Bills, holding them to just 87 yards on the ground. They were not as impressive against Chris Rodriguez Jr. and company, however.

Rodriguez finished the day with 15 carries for 79 rushing yards (5.3 average). Quarterback Marcus Mariota kept the chains moving on offense. Washington played with a balanced attack and totaled 22 first downs against Miami. None of them stood out more than Mariota's 44-yard run in the fourth quarter on 3rd-and-9. Of the Commanders' 379 total yards, 172 came on the ground, proving the Dolphins' issues against the run are far from over.

Dolphins offense

Heading into the game, the Commanders' defense had allowed 25-plus points in their last five games. It was announced during the week that head coach Dan Quinn would be taking over defensive play-calling duties, but that shouldn't have mattered. A Miami offense that came in hot after the big win over Buffalo cooled off considerably in Madrid.

The Dolphins finished the game with just one touchdown, and they didn't get it until the fourth quarter. The run game was there -- De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II combined for 165 rushing yards -- but in typical Mike McDaniel fashion, he too often went away from it.

McDaniel did stick to the run on Miami's second-to-last possession, rushing the ball on all eight plays of the drive. Unfortunately, the Dolphins' HC decided to go for it on fourth down instead of taking the go-ahead field goal. It was the second time on the day that the Dolphins turned the ball over on downs in goal-to-go situations.

Mike McDaniel

The Dolphins may have come away with the victory, but that decision needs to be at the top of the evaluation process when it comes to McDaniel keeping his job past this season. In fact, if Commanders kicker Matt Gay hadn't bailed out Miami with a 56-yard miss in the final seconds of regulation, it's possible McDaniel wouldn't have seen past this week.

Decisions like that are costly to an organization, and with McDaniel, there have been too many of them. While it's understandable to want to go for it when you're inside the opponent's 2-yard line, situational football has to take into account. Take the points, and hope your defense can hold. McDaniel has shown time and again, though, to take the unnecessary risks that often result in disaster.

Overall, this was not a good game from Miami, and much of what we've seen the majority of the season. Owner Stephen Ross may like McDaniel a lot and want to keep him around, but the organization's inconsistencies have to stand out in the long run. And Ross needs to make the right call in the end.