4 winners (and 3 losers) from the Dolphins' up-and-down preseason

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their preseason schedule with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now have their eyes fully set on their September 7 regular-season opener.

But before they meet the Colts in Indianapolis, the Dolphins will have to trim their roster down to 53.

The players have done all that they could to stake their claims, but some clearly outperformed their counterparts this summer.

Dolphins winners from 2025 training camp and preseason

Ollie Gordon II

I will open with a bit of a spoiler alert in that I initially liked Chris Grier's draft class this past April, and this offseason has only made me more optimistic for their development. Thus, Ollie Gordon II's name isn't the only one from the 2025 NFL Draft class on the winners list.

Gordon is, though, possibly the most obvious of the Dolphins' rookies. Heading into the 2024 college football season, Gordon was a potential Heisman candidate. Yet, a poor season from him and Oklahoma State led to his fall into the sixth round.

So far, it looks like the Dolphins made a smart move on drafting for Gordon's upside. Reports out of training camp have all been positive, and he backed those claims convincingly in the preseason. Heading into training camp, it was unclear if Gordon could make the team. Now, he may end up starting Week 1.

Quinn Ewers

Told you I liked this draft class.

While he never lived up to his No. 1 ranking out of high school at the collegiate level, it baffled me how someone with Quinn Ewers' upside fell all the way to Round 7 in the draft. Nevertheless, kudos to general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel for scooping him up. They may finally have a quality backup quarterback now as a result.

Ewers had his struggles at Texas, and he also had Arch Manning waiting on the sidelines. But at the end of the day, the Longhorns still won games (a lot of them). It was Ewers who led them to back-to-back playoff appearances and to the SEC Championship Game in Texas's first season in the conference.

Now in an offense that he's familiar with and no burden on him to perform right away, Ewers had a sensational camp, and it carried over under the lights. This offseason, he's been equal to or better than Zach Wilson, leading some to believe he should already be the primary backup QB.

I told ya'll two weeks ago he'd be my No. 2. He's even now with Zach Wilson. He has a much greater upside. Unlike Wilson, Ewers is a fast processor

The Dolphins are paying Wilson $6 million this season, so that's not happening, but there will be rumblings for the rookie if the opportunity arises. For now, at least, Ewers has secured his roster spot, which is never an easy feat for a seventh-round rookie.

Malik Washington and Tahj Washington

They're not actual brothers, but they share a last name, play the same position for the same team, and were drafted in the same class. So, they are brothers by association.

And in many ways this preseason, Malik and Tahj Washington have been in sync like brothers. The two have caught nearly everything that's been thrown to them, with Malik catching a perfect seven of seven targets, and Tahj reeling in 11 of 14.

Coming off a strong rookie season, Malik's spot on Miami's 53 is safe. Tahj Washington, though, is still on the bubble. Despite having to miss all of last season with an injury, Tahj has done everything he could this offseason to bounce back. He's earned a spot on this roster and should get one if the Dolphins decide to go with six receivers.

Dolphins special teams

Outside of a pair of Dee Eskridge returns in the preseason opener vs. the Chicago Bears, I haven't discussed the Dolphins' special teams in any winners/losers articles thus far. Yet, I would be remiss if I didn't reference the 180 we've seen from the unit early on.

Dolphins fans were ever grateful to be rid of the Danny Crossman era, but some were skeptical of Craig Aukerman taking over. Results early on, though, have been pleasing, with Miami's kickoff and punt coverages not giving up any big returns. On the other side, though, both Eskridge and Malik Washington have made impressive returns to give the Dolphins good field position.

Special teams could make the biggest impact in games this year than ever under the new rules and setup. And if Miami really has turned this group around, the Dolphins could win a game or two on the backs of the forgotten unit.

Honorable Mention: Jordan Phillips

Dolphins losers from 2025 training camp and preseason

Jaylen Wright

While Gordon has done everything right this offseason with his opportunities, he's also received some help in the form of Jaylen Wright's struggles. In preseason action, Wright has looked like Miami's worst running back (and yes, I'm including Aaron Shampklin and Mike Boone into the conversation when I say that).

There were reported concerns about Wright's performances from those in attendance for training camp, and he did nothing to ease them when the pads were on against other teams. Wright averaged just 1.5 yards per carry this preseason, and he needed a seven-yard touchdown run to get there. His vision does not look good, and he has shown serious regression from this time last year.

Now out with an injury of his own that is expected to sideline him for weeks, Wright may not get back his RB2 spot when he returns.

Channing Tindall

I made the point on the Dolphins' preseason winners and losers vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars that Channing Tindall is likely on his way out of Miami, so it was bound to carry over here. Since being drafted in Round 3 in 2022, Tindall just hasn't been able to stand out amongst Miami's linebacker unit...and it's a unit that the Dolphins are pretty set at.

Tindall's been given opportunities and a leash due to his draft capital, but he's never been able to climb the depth chart -- even when the group was hurting. The fact that he played nearly the entire game in the preseason finale is an indication that the coaching staff doesn't trust him. And it's unlikely they ever will.

Tindall is a talented player and could still be a rotational piece for an NFL team. It just won't be in Miami.

Dolphins secondary

Given the responses from the Dolphins' coaching staff and front office, we're getting real "You're more worried about the secondary than we are" vibes surrounding the backside of Miami's defense. Although it was the offensive line that Grier mentioned in that actual quote a couple of seasons ago, the same conclusion can be taken.

They are set with what they have.

The Dolphins' secondary is the least experienced in the NFL. Particularly at cornerback, they'll be starting players who likely wouldn't make rosters on the majority of other teams. And while they've maintained their confidence in what they have in-house, it hasn't shown on the field.

Miami's secondary has struggled against backup quarterbacks most of the preseason, potentially setting up for a long regular season against quality starters. Grier and McDaniel will surely scour the waiver wire and/or inquire about a trade, but they're not going to make a big splash or go above what they believe a player is worth on the open market. They'll just as happily go into the regular season with the unit as-is.

Which is a curious stance, as it could be the reason whether they're employed with the organization or not.

Honorable Mention: Offensive line (shocking, I know)

