Quinn Ewers may leave Dolphins no choice in QB battle after final audition

Quinn Ewers has had a pretty interesting training camp with the Miami Dolphins. His practices started out good, but his first preseason game made him look like a seventh-round draft pick.

In practice against the Lions and in the Dolphins game against them in week two of the exhibition season, Ewers bounced back while Zach Wilson either remained stagnant or regressed.

This week, Ewers has one last opportunity to give Mike McDaniel a reason to shake up the quarterback room.

Miami Dolphins rookie QB Quinn Ewers looks to take over the backup role from Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson is getting all the money to back up Tua Tagovailoa. If his contract were to be terminated, it would cost the Dolphins $6 million in dead cap space. Wilson probably isn't going to be cut, but Miami can learn something from giving quarterbacks who have not established themselves guaranteed contracts.

Wilson hasn't played a down in the regular season since he was with the New York Jets in 2023. He has played like it all offseason. It was thought that his struggles were from rust, but he didn't have a great camp, and his two previous preseason games left a lot to be desired.

During this past week, Ewers was again practicing well while Wilson was struggling with the offense. Wilson has a big arm, but his accuracy and ability to anticipate routes have been an issue. Ewers has the arm strength and is picking up the anticipation part of the game.

Dolphins fans want to see Ewers jump ahead of Wilson. This final preseason game could give McDaniel a reason to do so. It would be great to see Ewers win that job, but if we are being honest, it doesn't seem like something McDaniel or Chris Grier would do.

There is too much belief that Wilson's experience is what Miami needs immediately behind Tagovailoa, but know this. If he goes down, Wilson isn't likely to keep the job unless McDaniel changes his offense.

The Dolphins entered the offseason needing a suitable backup for Tagovailoa, but if what we have seen from Wilson was the best the team could do, Ewers may prove to be the best option.

