Surprising All-Pro retirement may have just screwed the Dolphins' free agency plans

After 11 seasons in the NFL, future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin announced he will retire from football. That isn't great news for the Miami Dolphins.

It's hard to believe that Martin was taken just three slots before the Dolphins selected Ja'Wuan James. James has been long gone from the Dolphins and surprisingly, Billy Turner lasted the longest from that class in the NFL. He last played in 2023. Martin played 11 seasons, and Miami is still trying to figure out how to set their interior line.

As for Martin, his retirement leaves a hole in the Cowboy's offensive line, and there is already speculation that they could be targeting a popular choice that has been linked to the Dolphins. Former Jets and Super Bowl champion Mekhi Becton.

Zach Martin retirement could throw cold water on Dolphins' offseason

The Dolphins need to address the guard position in free agency, if not in the draft as well. Becton stood out as a top offensive lineman in 2024 after leaving the Jets and finding his footing with the Eagles last season. Naturally, Dallas should want him as they watched him up close twice last season.

The competition for Becton will raise his salary for certain and the Cowboys are in a better position from a cap standpoint to make a move if they wanted to. They could simply outbid Miami if the Dolphins did want to bring him in.

The Cowboys could opt to skip adding a potential top free-agent guard and instead look to the draft. Miami may be forced to do the same, but again, the Cowboys could stand in their way. Miami currently picks in the 13th position, and the Cowboys are one spot ahead of them at 12.

Should the Cowboys go into the draft looking to take a top linemen, we have to believe that player would also be a target for the Dolphins. On the other hand, if both teams manage to fill their holes at the position in free agency, the need for a lineman for Dallas could change their approach and potentially take a player Miami could have looked at as well.

It all makes for a fascinating, albeit stress-inducing, offseason.

