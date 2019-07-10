Miami Dolphins may make a play in today’s NFL supplemental draft
The Miami Dolphins traditionally do not participate in the annual draft after the draft, but today’s NFL supplemental draft could be different.
Today the NFL will hold it’s annual supplemental draft at 1:00 and the Miami Dolphins may look to add to their roster through the non-televised event.
The order of the draft is the same as it was for the regular draft back in April but teams don’t rush to a podium to turn in a card. There are no announcements made by the commissioner or alumni. In fact, there isn’t even a phone call from the team to the league office. There is no time clock ticking down. It’s just a submission of your selection prior to the start of the draft.
Teams will submit a name or whatever to the league offices with a draft slot they are willing to take that player. If that player is there when the draft gets to that round, the team is “awarded” that player and then will lose that rounds draft pick the following year.
So it is like this, say the Miami Dolphins view Jalen Thompson, a safety out of Washington State, as a player they want to draft they will submit his name to the league with the round they want to draft him. Say the 6th round, they don’t have a 2020 5th round pick. If Thompson isn’t taken by any team prior to the Dolphins in round 5, then the Dolphins would get him.
Thompson is the most likely player to get drafted today and as we have learned over the years, many teams don’t spend picks in the supplemental draft so even he may go undrafted and then become a free agent.
Thompson is a three-year starter at Washington State and had six interceptions over that time. He is hard-hitting safety which fits in the model of defense that Brian Flores is installing. Perhaps maybe an eventual replacement for T.J. McDonald or Reshad Jones. The Dolphins may be in need of two safeties after the 2019 season as both the above mentioned McDonald and Jones could be released for cap space.
In June, Thompson was punished by the NCAA for buying an OTC supplement. That purchase made him ineligible and he declared for the supplemental draft. He has a good chance of being drafted today and the Dolphins would make a lot of sense for him.
The rest of the players who could be drafted today do not really fit with the Dolphins mold or are likely to end up being selected by the Dolphins. WR Marcus Simms of West Virginia, Shyheim Cullen, an LB from Syracuse, Devonaire Clarington is a TE from Northland Community College, and DB Bryan Perry of St. Francis are the only other players available today. Aside from Simms, no one else is believed to be potentially drafted. Simms is a long-shot at best.
The draft will be at 1:00 and teams should know rather quickly if they are awarded the player they submit for.