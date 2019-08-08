Miami Dolphins rookies getting their time to shine in training camp
By Shawn Digity
The Miami Dolphins rookies are taking advantage of a golden opportunity in training camp. They’re looking to shine while in the midst of a team rebuild.
The Miami Dolphins are through nine days of training camp (well, 10 if you count last Friday’s walkthrough) and it appears that the rookies will be getting a lot of work, even with the 1s. Maybe that’s because of a rebuild or maybe it’s because this particular group is especially talented, but it’s a good sign if you ask me.
During Twitter coverage of training camp, done by many of the Miami Dolphins beat writers and sports journalists, fans can get a better idea of who’s running with the first team, who are looking good, who’s looking bad, and what’s happening during the practice session. It’s a good resource for any fan to keep tabs on who’s who and what’s happening in Davie.
I have been very surprised by how much usage many of the first-year players have gotten already, especially the players who went undrafted.
Up through the Miami Dolphins’ Tuesday practice (August 6), many of the rookies have been given a real shot to make a lasting impression. Shaq Calhoun has been given time with the 1s at right guard, and it appears that he’ll be one of two starting rookie guards along with third-rounder Michael Deiter, who will handle left guard.
Nik Needham has been given time as the second boundary corner position with the 1s on two occasions. From what I saw on Twitter, he held his own, too.
Terrill Hanks and Tre Watson spent time running with the second-team linebacker group. Jonathan Ledbetter has had some would-be sacks and disruptions during practice, as well.
It’s a high number for limited space on a 53-man roster, but I could see seven UDFAs making the team this year: Shaq Calhoun, Nik Needham, Terrill Hanks, Tre Watson, Montre Hartrage, Dewayne Hendrix and, of course, Preston Williams.
Preston Williams has made the biggest splash of any of the UDFAs and he and Josh Rosen have built a rapport. He could be the best player from this group once it’s all said and done.
That’s a lot of undrafted players and it’ll seem like even more when you take the regularly drafted rookies into account, too. Christian Wilkins, Michael Deiter, Andrew Van Ginkel, Chandler Cox, and Myles Gaskin are all going to make the roster, I’m betting.
I’m still on the fence about Isaiah Prince, at the moment. He could be stashed on the practice squad for a year while he develops, but I don’t think he’ll crack the final 53.
The drafted rookies are getting plenty of work, too. Christian Wilkins was active during the 3-man front plays, Michael Deiter took over the starting left guard position after Pat Flaherty departed, and Andrew Van Ginkel has been finding work in his niche role.
Chandler Cox has been getting plenty of work as the team’s fullback, so that shouldn’t be a huge surprise to anyone. Myles Gaskin received more time, as well, after Kalen Ballage sustained an injury earlier in the second week of practices.
I’ve been surprised by how many and how often the rookies have been asked to step up in camp so far. There’s a lot of schematic experimentation going on right now, but it’s encouraging nonetheless to see the young guys getting more responsibility than we’re used to seeing.
Including the drafted rookies and the undrafted ones, I have 12 slated to make the final roster, which is high, and it seems crazy to even type that out. This could very well blow up in my face, but many of them have done good things in practice, and I think the rookies will be given preference over players that were brought over from the AAF.
The preseason games will be especially interesting as we see how the UDFAs and drafted rookies handle playing in some starting-role drives, or against second- and third-team opponents at the very least. The Miami Dolphins will be taking on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, August 8 in their first preseason game.