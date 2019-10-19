Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert becoming hot names for Miami Dolphins
By Shawn Digity
It’s halfway through October, and the NFL mocks are coming in hot. Who are some of the quarterbacks that the analysts have going to the Miami Dolphins?
The #TankForTua movement has been in full swing for most of the year for the Miami Dolphins, but as it stands, the Bengals– also in dire need of a new quarterback–have an earlier pick in the projected draft order.
The Bengals are 0-6, while the Dolphins are 0-5. That becomes the factor for the Bengals getting the first overall pick, with the Dolphins getting the second.
But what becomes interesting is that in many mocks, the Bengals take Tua Tagovailoa with the first, and that leaves the Miami Dolphins in a liberating position.
With Tagovalioa off the board, the Dolphins have the breathing room to take the best non-QB on their board. In some cases, it could be Chase Young from Ohio State, like in Tankathon’s newest mock.
It could also be Jerry Jeudy from Alabama, Andrew Thomas from Georgia, or Jeffrey Okudah from Ohio State. I would be pleased with any of those players being on the Dolphins.
The second pick also allows some flexibility on the Dolphins’ selection of a new quarterback. Maybe Joe Burrow keeps ascending, and they take him at two, or perhaps he’s just straight-up available at 8th overall, which is the projected Dolphins-via-Steelers pick, according to Matt Miller’s newest mock.
It doesn’t have to be Burrow, either. There’s a hive of Justin Herbert supporters, and, in my opinion, he could be available when the Dolphins are using the Texans pick; I think he’s a descending player, personally. The aforementioned mock from Tanakathon had the Miami Dolphins selecting Herbert with the 8th pick.
There’s still the raw Jordan Love and the cerebral Jake Fromm, too. Love would benefit from a redshirt year in the NFL, but he has the measurables, intangibles, and physical qualities that entice many scouts.
Fromm, on the other hand, might have more physical limitations, but he has the football mind to niche out a successful NFL career.
Jalen Hurts is an option, too. He’s cooling, and I don’t view him as a Day 1 option, but many people like him.
Now I’ve been pretty clear on who I want the Miami Dolphins to draft, which is Tagovailoa. But the Miami Dolphins might be faced with a reality where he’s already drafted, and they’ll have to move forward with the next quarterback on their big board.
And if that’s the case, then I believe I would choose between either Jordan Love or Jake Fromm. They’re very different players with different shortcomings and would need different things to find success, but they show a lot of promise.