Why Miami Dolphins fans should be rooting for Joe Burrow and LSU
By Brian Miller
In a little more than an hour the LSU Tigers will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Dolphins fans should be rooting for Joe Burrow.
Miami Dolphins fans will tell you that the better quarterback today is Tua Tagovailoa and not Joe Burrow of LSU. They may be right but if you are rooting for Tagavailoa, you may want to think twice.
The number one overall 2020 NFL Draft prospect today is Tagovailoa but here is the thing, the Miami Dolphins are not likely going to have that number one overall pick and if they don’t there may be a lot of pressure to use one or both of their two other first-round picks to move up to get him. If Tagovailoa plays great today and the rest of the season, that price tag is going to get bigger.
No one wants to “Tags” to have a bad game but not even a mediocre one but if Joe Burrow has a great game, if LSU beats the Crimson Tide then Burrow may show that he isn’t simply a flash in the pan prospect. This is a big game for a young QB on a world wide stage today. Some might argue that this game is bigger for Burrow than the National Title for Tua.
The thing is, the Miami Dolphins have a legit shot at Burrow and if he continues to play well this year and especially in this game, the Dolphins who have a lot of their scouting team in attendance today, may find themselves looking at a top QB prospect that checks most, if not all of the boxes.
It would be best if Burrow played very well today and impressed those who doubt him. Burrow isn’t going to miraculously become the number one overall prospect and he may not even jump over Oregon’s Justin Herbert but he could become a top NFL quarterback and in the NFL you need to handle pressure. Today, Burrow is going to feel pressure.
Today, no one is going to walk away from this game with a bad impression of Tua Tagovailoa but they could walk away with a better impression of Joe Burrow and for a fanbase that may hear his name called when the Dolphins are on the clock, would it not be better to at least say, “Hey that kid really stepped up against Alabama last year” rather than “yeah, he was o.k.”?
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Hopefully for all fans, today’s game turns out to be one of the best with both teams an quarterbacks playing well and not hurting their stock.
Tagovailoa doesn’t have much to risk today but should he play really bad and has issues with his ankle, maybe it’s enough to sway a team at the top to not take him and opt for Chase Young of Ohio State instead. Young is out today as he was suspended by the NCAA for taking a loan from a family friend. NCAA needs to get a grip.
The more Tagovailoa does to help his case for the first pick in the draft only puts him further out of Miami’s reach. It’s not good to root against someone you like but maybe just a little. On the other hand, rooting for Burrow isn’t going to hurt anything either.
Of the two quarterbacks, as of today and given the NFL standings, Joe Burrow may be Miami Dolphin before Tagovailoa. It’s just a sad fact thanks to the Bengals. And as I get ready to hit post, the game time kick-off is now 30 minutes away.