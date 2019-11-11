Miami Dolphins week 10 NFL Draft pick status from other teams
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins own a lot of draft picks in next Aprils’ NFL Draft but where those picks are going to land is anyone’s guess.
With 10 weeks almost concluded, the Miami Dolphins are starting to see where their bevy of 2020 draft picks may end up. We already know that as of today, the Dolphins are sitting in the 5th overall spot with seven weeks to go.
Tonight the Seahawks and 49’ers will wrap up the week 10 slate of games and losses by either team may not have much effect on the standing after this weekend is over.
Miami owns the 5th overall spot as we discussed earlier here, but they also own several other picks in the first few rounds.
Round 1:
Pittsburgh Steelers: Currently the Steelers hold the 16th pick in the draft. On Sunday, Pittsburgh beat the visiting Rams in a game many thought would go the other way. The Steelers continue to find ways to win and are starting to get hot. They are 4-1 over their last five games.
More importantly, the Steelers have positioned themselves for a post-season birth. Currently. they would hold the 6th seed. If they make the post-season, the lowest their draft pick would be is 21st.
Houston Texans: The Texans hold the 25th spot in the standings. The final spot will come down to the post-season. If the Texans make the post-season, which is likely, the draft pick will be no lower than 21.
Round 2:
Miami Dolphins: Currently the Dolphins own the 5th pick in the round but NFL draft rules rotate teams with the same record each round. In this case, if the draft were today, Miami would move up one spot in round two to the 4th position. In round three, they would move up to the 3rd pick in the round.
New Orleans Saints: The Saints were stunned by the Falcons in New Orleans on Sunday but it didn’t deliver a big blow to their chances to win the division. Currently, that 2nd round pick that Miami holds from the Saints, is the 28th in the round.
Round 3:
The Dolphins currently have only their own pick in round three and that won’t change until after the season at the earliest. Miami could make a trade to gain another third-round pick before the draft but more likely they will stay at one pick in that round.
Round 4:
Miami traded their 4th round pick to the Texans in the Laremy Tunsil trade. They traded another 4th round pick to the Steelers in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. While they did receive a 4th round pick in the Ryan Tannehill trade, it appears that selection will be involved in one of the two other trades leaving Miami with no 4th round pick. However, the Dolphins are expected to receive a compensatory pick in this round.
Round 5:
Miami owns the Rams 5th round pick that was sent with Aqib Talib in a trade and also have a 5th round pick from the Steelers from the Fitzpatrick trade. Their own 5th round pick was sent to the Cardinals as part of the Josh Rosen trade.
Round 6:
Miami owns their own draft pick and the Cowboys 6th round pick as part of the Robert Quinn trade.
Round 7:
The Dolphins have one pick in round seven so far. They traded Jordan Lucas to the Chiefs for their 7th round pick but traded a 7th round pick for offensive lineman Danny Isidora.