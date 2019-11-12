Five-round Miami Dolphins 2020 mock draft with no trades
With a ton of draft picks, and needs all over the Miami Dolphins roster, we take a look at what a Miami Dolphins 2020 mock draft might look like.
Sure it’s only November. Of course, the draft order isn’t set in stone. However, in this ‘throwaway’ season, it’s never too early to look forward to how a Miami Dolphins 2020 mock draft might look and how it can transform their team.
For now, we will only look at the first five rounds because it’s still unclear how offseason trades will affect the final two rounds. We used FanSpeak.com’s draft tools for our draft. Enjoy!
Round 1, Pick 4
For the sake of argument, this assumes the first three picks are some combination of DE Chase Young, QB Tua Tagovailoa , OT Andrew Thomas and WR Jerry Jeudy.
At pick #4, the Dolphins will have their choice of a slew of dynamic, superstar caliber players. Whichever of the above-mentioned players falls should be under serious consideration; especially if it’s Chase Young.
With that said, the Dolphins would be wise to select QB Joe Burrow from LSU here. While three other starting-caliber quarterbacks are still available in this draft, none possesses the combination of poise, accuracy, mobility and “it factor” that comes with Burrow. After ‘out-dueling’ Tua today, Burrow could move ahead of him but Tua’s track record probably keeps him as the top QB in the draft.
Round 1, Pick 18
Cornerback and offensive tackle would be good options in the middle of the first round but both of those positions offer depth and great value in rounds 2 and 3. Therefore, with this pick the Dolphins select LB Isaiah Simmons out of Clemson.
The 6’4″ 225-lb Simmons is a converted safety that was moved to linebacker for the 2019 season. Simmons can rush the passer and cover backs/tight ends. That kind of flexibility intrigues HC Brian Flores and adds to Simmons’ value.
Round 1, Pick 26
The four premier positions on a football team are QB, LT, DE, and CB. In this draft, we have already addressed the quarterback position and, as mentioned earlier, offensive tackle and corner are extremely deep this year. That brings us to defensive end. Curtis Weaver, out of Boise State, would be a great addition at this point in the draft.
While Chase Young is the prize of the draft, Weaver is a clear second, in my opinion. A.J. Epenza and Julian Okwara came into this season with more fanfare but Weaver has quietly produced for three consecutive seasons; totaling 31 sacks coming into today.
Weaver would immediately become the best pass-rushing threat on the team and if Taco Charlton continues to produce, Miami could finally have its best rushing tandem in around a decade.