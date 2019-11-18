Miami Dolphins DeVante Parker doesn’t want your apologies, nor mine
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were supposed to part ways with DeVante Parker last year but he the new regime though enough to extend him.
When it comes to DeVante Parker, the fan debate continues to go back and forth. No one denies his soft-spoken demeanor is refreshing but fans want production on the field. When that doesn’t happen, they want that player gone. Kalen Ballage this year is a good example of that.
Parker has had his moments, some that simply show he has the tools to develop into a great NFL receiver, one of the tops at his position, and then he does little to nothing but make you want to shake your head and wonder why he is still here.
On Sunday, it was the former. Parker had his best career day catching seven passes for 135 yards and overall this season is what Dolphins fans have been waiting for. Chad O’Shea and his offensive staff are getting Parker involved and finally we are seeing what Parker has always felt. He can be a top receiver for the Dolphins.
His body mechanics this year have changed as well. He is using his body to shield defenders, he is making catches at the high-point and when need be, the will take the ball away from the defender. It is a refreshing change that has Dolphins fans wanting him to stick around.
While we can be certain that Parker is enjoying the better stats, what he doesn’t want is your apology. Don’t worry, he didn’t want mine either. On Twitter Sunday I issued an apology and later that evening, Parker told me to “keep it”.
Some may find his reply a bit childish but in reality it exactly the reply he needed to give me and the best I could hope for. Especially because I didn’t expect a reply. Parker needs to keep his head on the task at hand and if making sure that every fan, media guy, or even former coaches know that they are wrong about him, then yes, they should “keep it”.
Parker only needs to average just under 70 yards per game to reach 1,000 yards on the season. His best was around 740. More important than yard marks, Parker needs to continue to get better because he has the talent to be one of the best in the league. Something I have said for four years now.
This year Parker has remained healthy and that too plays a big part of his production this year. So does having the right system in place and the right coaches that are teaching him and cultivating that talent rather than simply. throwing him out there and saying, “catch the ball”.
What future is in store for Parker is anyone’s guess but he has gone from being a player many predicted would be traded to a likely cornerstone piece to the offensive rebuild. It’s good to see.
Hopefully, the production continues as does the consistency. This year we are seeing what the Dolphins saw in him when they drafted him in the first-round.
As for the apology, well let’s hope we can continue to give them regardless of whether he wants them or not. The Dolphins will be far better off as a team if those of us who doubt or doubted him are wrong.