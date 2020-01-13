Miami Dolphins fans are left wondering…about Ryan Tannehill, again
With all the newfound success of the young quarterbacks in the NFL this season, the Miami Dolphins fans are left wondering if they watched their young quarterback get shipped off to early.
I watched Ryan Tannehill since his senior year at Texas A&M play the quarterback position and always had mixed opinions on him. Tannehill would flash brilliance and then usually follow that up with a desperate boneheaded play that would derail any discussion of him being the man in Miami.
I watched his growth and watched his deep accuracy improve, I watched his athleticism take over when the offensive line couldn’t block for him, I watched all the head-scratching mistakes in critical situations and for most of his career in Miami I was never really sold on him.
Tannehill actually did take the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs in the 2016 season in which he started 1-4, but then went on a 7-1 run before a devastating knee injury sent him to the bench. Unfortunately for Ryan Tannehill and all Miami fans he never got healthy enough to play in that playoff game and Matt Moore just couldn’t quite get it done against the Steelers.
The following year Ryan Tannehill was not the same player and still suffering from an injury that in some minds was handled poorly by the franchise. That set up a revolt by most Miami Dolphins fans and raised the question if Tannehill would come back or if the organization would send him packing.
Flash forward to the 2019 Tennessee Titans season, wherein week six Ryan Tannehill came into the game for the Tennessee Titans to try to install some kind of energy into a reeling Titans offensive squad.
Ryan Tannehill went on to a 7-3 record, got the Tennessee Titans into the playoffs and straight stole the starting QB job away from Marcus Mariota and he never looked back. Ryan Tannehill caught fire behind a good offensive line and a beast of a running back in one Derrick Henry.
Of course, everyone started to doubt that the Ryan Tannehill could lead Titans in the playoffs, especially facing the defending champion New England Patriots at Foxboro, to the surprise of everyone, the Titans won. It wasn’t a stellar performance for Tannehill, but he did what he needed to and got it done.
Then comes the hottest team in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens. Who throughout the season looked dam near unstoppable and their young gunslinger Lamar Jackson was putting up huge numbers and doing everything right. Well, surprise, the Titans outplayed the Baltimore Ravens and Tannehill had another solid outing, nothing spectacular stat-wise but put his team in great situations and they now sit in the AFC championship game.
So, now every Miami Dolphin fan is wondering did the organization give up on Ryan Tannehill at the wrong time? Was he finally catching up to QB’s that had been playing the position their entire life, whereas Tannehill was a converted wide receiver and just might have been playing catch up?
I for one was one of those guys praying the organization would move on from Tannehill. I thought he was just another average guy at a pivotal position, but I never disliked the guy, I truly thought he would be a great back up the rest of his career.
There will always be questions surrounding Ryan Tannehill’s play in Miami, there will always be his haters and his fans. The many coaching staffs, the general managers and all the systems seemed to have played a major role in his failures in Miami, but I for one am rooting for the guy. The new Tennessee Titans quarterback can become a legend in two games and in the process break the hearts of every Miami Dolphins fan in the world.