Do the Miami Dolphins have any chance of trading up to draft Joe Burrow?
By Shawn Digity
Joe Burrow showcased his incredible talent in the Championship on Monday night. Is there any shot for the Dolphins to get him, though?
In his biggest game as a college athlete, LSU’s Joe Burrow stepped on to the stage and delivered the Bayou nation a National Championship title. Next comes the NFL Draft where the Miami Dolphins will be selecting 5th overall. Could he be a target?
My initial thought is no.
My secondary thought is also no.
Let’s get that much out of the way.
I’m sure some readers will take a look at this headline, say “no” for themselves and move on with their lives without reading. I wouldn’t blame anyone for doing that, either. The Miami Dolphins getting Joe Burrow is a nigh impossibility.
It might not even seem worth the time to ask the question in the first place. Maybe it’s pointless altogether.
But for curiosity’s sake, what would it take to make it happen?
I posed this question, and in actuality, I don’t expect a realistic scenario where the Dolphins somehow draft Joe Burrow.
So, maybe it’s just a frivolous exercise to play the “what if” game, but if there’s a team that could make it work, then it’s the Dolphins.
The Dolphins have an insane amount of draft picks at their disposal in the 2020 and 2021 Drafts if they were serious enough to pursue a trade-up with the Bengals.
How many first-rounders do you think it would take for the Dolphins to pry that first spot away from the Bengals, though?
If I had to guess, I think it would take all five 2020 and 2021 first-rounders the Dolphins currently have from their own picks and the ones from the Texans and Steelers.
That’s assuming that the Bengals would even be entertaining trade options, but it seems to me that Joe Burrow and the Bengals are on a crash course with each other.
But would it be worth the hefty price tag to get Joe Burrow for those five first-rounders? I’m sure there are several people in both camps.
Some might jump at the chance, while others wouldn’t trade up at all for him.
There’s a lot of unnecessary questions with this exercise, but I think the bottom line is that Joe Burrow is outstanding, you could even say he’s franchise-saving. And he would be an excellent fit for any quarterback-needy team.
And in an alternate universe, it would’ve been incredible to see him in a Dolphins uniform.