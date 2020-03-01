Miami Dolphins rebuilding officially begins with March’s arrival
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have finally arrived at the month of March where they can start spending some of that stocked cash and then it is on to the NFL Draft.
For us, it’s always draft time! The Miami Dolphins could be one of the most active teams in the league when late April rolls around. Maybe even before. This is the month that the Dolphins officially begin changing over their roster and rebuilding for the future.
The Dolphins can legally begin talking to the agents for free agents on the 15th of the month and then begin signing players, trading players, and trading draft selections if they desire, on March 18th barring a delay by the CBA vote.
With so much going on this month and next, the end of the shorter version of the off-season has arrived.
Miami will have more cap space than any other team in the league and can basically throw chunks of cash wherever they want. Last year, Chris Grier was asked about free agency and he told the media, then, that the team would be very active this March. He has since backed off that line of thinking and has said that while the team will not be frugal, they will be smart with how they spend their money.
By the time the first two waves of free agency are done, which typically lasts just a week, the Dolphins will likely have filled spots on the offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, corner, and defensive end. If the Tom Brady rumors continue and start to show light, maybe they have another QB as well. Hold on a second, I just puked.
Back to reality, Miami can fill all of their voids through both free agency and the draft. We as fans can expect more players coming off their rookie contracts being added in free agency with a couple of more seasoned veteran leaders as well at a discounted salary. When all of this is done by month’s end, everything will focus on the NFL Draft. Unlike the weather, this month comes in like a lamb and goes out like a lion.