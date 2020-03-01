Why Josh Rosen could be traded again this off-season or during the draft
By Brian Miller
Josh Rosen spent one season with the Arizona Cardinals before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins during last year’s draft and he could move again.
To be clear, this is not a rumor and there has been no mainstream media speculation, it is simply an educated observation about the potential for a Josh Rosen trade and why it would make sense for the Miami Dolphins.
During day two of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins made a trade for Josh Rosen who was drafted in the top 10 of the 2018 draft by the Cardinals. Miami gave Arizona a 2nd round pick and a 5th round pick for the young QB. Now, with the Dolphins likely to draft a quarterback that they view as their future, Rosen has little value outside of being a back-up.
All of this, of course, is predicated on the notion that the Dolphins will draft a quarterback in round one or at the very latest round two. If Rosen is going to be replaced, there is no reason to keep him on the roster, even as a backup. Miami should look to move him.
I’m not here to say that the Dolphins are going to get their 2nd round pick back. They are not. They are not going to get multiple picks for him and frankly, Chris Grier would look really good if he were able to turn him for a third-round pick or managed to package him in a deal that allowed Miami to move up in round one or two without having to pony up a lot of draft capital. No, Rosen doesn’t have much value and that isn’t going to change in 2021.
The biggest benefit for Miami is that he is playing on his rookie deal, has a lot of upside and potential, and is still young enough that he can adapt and learn a new system. The downside is that he simply doesn’t have much to offer a team looking for a starter at the position and the draft will have as many QBs with raw talent that only lack starting NFL experience. Rosen doesn’t offer much in the way of that experience.
Still, it is hard to imagine Miami carrying three quarterbacks into the season on the roster. If Rosen can beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job, then Fitzpatrick should be released but if Rosen can’t he should be traded or even released. This is something that Miami has to think about now, rather than wait until mid-August.
The Dolphins know what he can and can’t do and how much work he still needs. If they believe he can’t take over the job for 2020, then this year’s draft is where they should try and recoup some of the trade value they lost.
Honestly, I don’t think that Rosen will be traded but if he is, I wouldn’t say it would be a surprise either. For my money, Rosen’s future will be determined in August when another team sustains an injury at the position and Rosen’s appeal shines a little brighter.