DeVante Parker earned the right to be called the Miami Dolphins best WR
By Brian Miller
It was only an off-season ago that Miami Dolphins fans were pleading with the team to get rid of DeVante Parker. Now he is the best WR on the team.
About this time last year fans of the Miami Dolphins thought the contract extension given to DeVante Parker was a big mistake but the Dolphins saw something in him and Parker knew there was something in himself.
Parker’s fifth-year option had been removed by the team and a short two-year extension was added in its place. A cheap team-friendly contract that would give Parker time to prove his value to the team with an out in the case that he didn’t. Needless to say, Parker responded and earned a four-year extension in December.
Parker played as though he were one of the best in the league last year. He was head and shoulders above anything he had done in his previous years and he won over fans as the season went on. On social media, Parker was quick to tell you to keep your apologies. He banked on himself and he won. Never once in his entire career did he ask to be traded or to be released. Even when it was time for the team to consider moving on, Parker took a less than ideal extension to prove he belongs here. Make no mistake, Parker wants to be a Dolphins for life. He has said as much.
Parker clearly has become the best receiver on the Dolphins roster but now he has to work to maintain that. Preston Williams is emerging as a solid threat and the Dolphins could look to the draft to make the group even better.
it is unclear what Miami will do at the position this off-season. Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns are returning but neither put fear into opposing defenses and Albert Wilson is making more money than he has shown on the field production-wise.
Miami’s receiving group pretty much ends there but at least the Dolphins saw the talent in Parker and finally found a way to get him involved.