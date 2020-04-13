Defensive line targets for Miami Dolphins fans to keep an eye on
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of needs in this year’s NFL Draft and it is just over a week away so preparation for what to expect is getting high.
When the Miami Dolphins are on the clock, the defensive end is a position of need but what players might the team look at for the future of their rebuild?
They say football is won in the trenches, recently, I highlighted some possible targets along the offensive line that could be used to provide better protection for the offense. Feel free to check it out by going here.
The teams 2019 first-round pick Christian Wilkins, as well as Davon Godchaux, played well last season however there was little help for them to generate a consistent attack on opposing offenses. The defensive line and edge rushers are certainly a deep group with talent to be had throughout the draft. Let’s take a little look at who could be potential targets for the Dolphins in the upcoming draft.
Outside of Chase Young from Ohio State and Derrick Brown from Auburn it is a guessing game as to where others will get chosen. Names like Yetur Gross-Matos from Penn State, A.J. Epenesa from Iowa and Javon Kinlaw from South Carolina are just a few of the names that have been circulating mock drafts as first-round selections.
In the second and third rounds, names like Jason Strowbridge from North Carolina should get some thought. At 6’4″ and 267 pounds, he has the size and used it and his quickness to attack and disrupt opponents. He is a bit raw and would benefit from coaching to refine his game. He does have the ability to be very versatile and work in a variety of different schemes and formations. During his time at Chapel Hill, he tallied 123 tackles 22 for a loss, as well as 10 and a half sacks. If available in the latter part of the second round, or the third round the Dolphins could very well select him.
Keeping with the flexibility theme, Darrell Taylor out of Tennessee is another young man to keep an eye on he has been garnering a lot of attention as of late and has proved to be very versatile in his time at the University of Tennessee. He spent time playing both defensive end as well as linebacker totaling 118 tackles and 26.5 for loss with 19.5 sacks in his time with the Volunteers. His effort level, as well as flexibility, could lead to the Dolphins calling his name in the second round.
Another player projecting in the middle rounds is Jabari Zuniga from the University of Florida. In his time at Gainesville, he tallied 118 total tackles 34.5 for a loss with 18.5 sacks. At 6’4″ and 255 pounds he has the physical makeup that teams want including a quickness off the line. However, he would need refinement and coaching to improve his game from more than an early-down or situational type of player.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Players to keep an eye on after the second round would be Alton Robinson from Syracuse. During his three years with the Orange, he tallied 115 total tackles with 32 of them for a loss and 19 sacks. He will need development and refinement however at 6’3″ and 255 pounds, he has the physical measurables to succeed at the NFL level. Also, hometown product Jonathan Garvin will be garnering some attention as the draft wraps up. At 6’3″ and 250 pounds he has a high ceiling for sure, however, there is a risk as he is still considered “raw” by many.
In his time with the University of Miami, Garvin tallied 106 total tackles with 29 being for a loss and 12.5 sacks.
As the draft approaches during these trying times, I hope that everyone is doing their part to stay safe and healthy. Also, a huge thank you for all the work that the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers are doing to get us as a society through this.