The Miami Dolphins will soon be on the NFL Draft clock
By Sean Moon
The Miami Dolphins will soon be on the clock and when they are, the last two years of speculation will finally come to an end.
With the NFL Draft approaching next week, excitement is building throughout the fan base. Of course, most of the talk is all about which quarterback will be selected by the Miami Dolphins with the number 5 pick. I have read so much about Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, that I feel like I know each personally.
I hope that the Miami Dolphins don’t do what the Miami Dolphins usually do and draft some other position that is not a quarterback with their first pick. In some crazy alternate world, they have decided to roll with Josh Rosen as their future. Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against the UCLA product and in the past had pushed Josh Rosen as a starter, but I have come to terms with him as a quality back up after not beating out an old bearded vet last season.
The Miami Dolphins have so many needs and holes on their roster, it is all most impossible to figure out what is about to go down in Las Vegas or in some old man’s basement. The great thing is they have quietly brought in some excellent free agents, no big names really, but some cheaper, but quality help to manage some of the holes on the roster. Now I believe they have enough ammo with the 14 picks to wheel and deal to grab the players they truly covet.
I think the way the QB free agency went down, it has left the Miami Dolphins in a better position with their first pick, and now they can breathe a little easier, as far as some other team jumping in front of them. Of course, you never know.
I cannot remember being so excited for an NFL Draft to start, I guess the last time was around 2007 when a much-overhyped QB prospect Brady Quinn was available and of course, the Miami Dolphins were a mess. But today in hindsight, I appreciate the fact that the Dolphins were smart enough to pass on Brady Quinn, but at the time, like most fans, I was extremely disappointed that we did not grab the QB and instead drafted a small fast utility wide receiver in Ted Ginn Jr.
So fast forward thirteen years and unfortunately the Miami Dolphins are still a mess, but at least this time it appears the head coach and his staff have been upgraded, the GM has this draft to either solidify himself as great GM or set this franchise back at least five years.
The Miami Dolphins sit at number five in this years NFL Draft, they have an incredible 14 draft selections stockpiled, have good relationships with the five teams ahead of them, and hopefully, a master plan that will grade out as an A+, and fingers crossed, the Dolphins will get it right and fill as many holes as possible. Let’s not forget how well the Miami Dolphins are set up for next year’s draft too. It is definitely not a must do-everything this draft mentality but needs to be a big splash and many productive selections.
GM Chris Grier has been handed the keys, owner Stephen Ross will be a heavy noise in his ear, and according to the team, just about everyone in the building, including the janitor, has scouting experience on their resume. So that should translate into one hell of a draft, theoretically!
I personally do not care if I have ever heard of the player they select, I just want to see that selection show up within two years, and be very productive. That means the scouting experience was legit and not just a bunch of hogwash.
I do feel very good with the direction of this year’s Miami Dolphins, I think they have done some crazy stuff with their roster up to this point, and by crazy, I mean great. For years I have been screaming that they needed to get rid of a lot of players (most of them) that seemed soft and had no passion to play, which of course translates into mediocre.
Well, mediocre is all but gone, hopefully, and now the Miami Dolphins are set to change everything, build a winner, not for one or two seasons with truckloads of money, but systematically with the right approach and a long-term approach.
Go get your franchise QB Miami, so I don’t have to watch the G.O.A.T. in the press box shake his head with a tear in his eye due to the QB play or the owner sitting next to him with that melancholy look on his face. Its time to take over the AFC East and it all starts now with this year’s draft.
So Miami Dolphins fans, sit back and get ready to watch one of the most anticipated drafts for this franchise in years, and get ready to find out who your new face of the franchise is when this team selects their new quarterback. I think most of the fan base will be excited no matter who they select and I know the pro shop had better overstock that jersey because no one has wanted a QB jersey since the great Dan Marino was on the team.
Next Thursday night the Miami Dolphins will let the whole NFL know that they will no longer be an easy win or the laughing-stock of the NFL. They will officially leave that title to the New England patriots, or of course the New York Jets.