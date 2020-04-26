Miami Dolphins don’t leave many needs left on the table after draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft is over and when the dust settled, they didn’t leave many needs remaining on their roster.
Entering the draft weekend, the Miami Dolphins roster was full of holes. With 14 picks entering the draft, the Dolphins were widely expected to trade some of that capital and move around to get top talented players. Instead, the Dolphins stuck to their board and left the draft with 11 new players.
The trades that Miami did make were not to move up great distances. Instead, they pooled a couple of late-round picks to move up to the top of a round. They moved to the top of round four moving two 4th round picks for the right to pick earlier.
There were no big moves here or there, they simply followed their board and made draft picks and in the process filled most of the holes on their roster.
Entering the draft, the Dolphins had needs at quarterback, running back, safety, defensive end, defensive line, and offensive line. When the draft ended, they hit all the spots and grabbed some high ceiling talent in the mid-rounds.
Quarterback: The common theme among Dolphins fans was that Miami was going to draft a quarterback. The only question was who would it be. That speculation ended with Tua Tagovailoa with the 5th overall pick. The fact Miami didn’t have to trade up and stuck to their guns was more impressive than actually pulling the proverbial trigger.
Running back: This was a point of contention in the draft as Miami failed to move up for a top running back and instead watched the top four in this class be taken off the board in front of them, including J.K. Dobbins who went one pick ahead of the Dolphins in round two.
Still, the Dolphins got better at the position. Despite not drafting a runner, Miami traded one of their two back-to-back 5th round picks to the 49’ers for Matt Breida. Breida has a lot of potential and has only been in the league for three seasons. His contract is up after the 2020 season and the Dolphins are content to play out the year before making a longer commitment.
More from Dolphins Draft
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
- Predicting five NFL draft night trades for the first round
- Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft for the Miami Dolphins
DE/DT: Entering the draft Miami needed to find some depth and potential long-term starters on the edge and on the line. They did just that in round two when they drafted Raekwon Davis who clearly made Brian Flores happy as seen on the television broadcast. Miami wasn’t done though. The common theme was versatility, players who could play up and down on the line. They added UNC edge rusher Jason Strowbridge who can play both DT and DE in round five, then later in round five added one of the best prospects in the draft, Curtis Weaver. Weaver was universally graded as an A+ pick by Miami.
Weaver slid due to a myriad of reasons but if he can stay focused, he could be one of the best edge rushers in the class.
Safety: Miami needed to replace Reshad Jones but they opted lineman and defensive front help early in the draft. In round three, they added Brandon Jones. Jones will replace Reshad Jones and shares similar traits. He is able to play both safety spots and can also play on the line to rush the passer if needed.
Offensive line: No other position needed to be fixed more than the offensive line and the Dolphins not only drafted players they attacked the positions. Miami used their second pick in round one on Austin Jackson then doubled down with Robert Hunt in round two. In round four, the Dolphins moved up to 111 overall, trading both later 4th round picks to draft Solomon Kindley. The common thread between them? They are big lineman with mauler type tendencies. All three physical players who can dominate defenders.
Non-need draft picks
Cornerback: The Dolphins didn’t need to draft a cornerback and especially didn’t need to do it early. Still, that is what they did with their third pick in round one. Noah Igbinoghene became Miami’s last day one draft pick. He will likely start out as a nickel corner but can play the outsides as well. While it was a surprise, Chris Grier said they stuck to their boards and drafted the best player on it at that time.
Wide-Receiver: Miami didn’t have a lot of need at WR so for six rounds they didn’t bother to draft anyone. In round seven, they added Malcom Perry with pick 246 overall. He will compete for a practice squad spot. Perry is another versatile player who can play outside or in and can throw the ball and run the ball as well.
Long Snapper: Yes the Dolphins spent a draft pick on a long snapper, Blake Ferguson. Considered the most consistent LS in college, he will challenge his long time friend Taybor Pepper for the Dolphins starting job in 2020.