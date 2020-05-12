Miami Dolphins sign second round draft pick Raekwon Davis
Even with a murky offseason ahead, the Dolphins are taking no time signing their 2020 draft class. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis is the latest to put pen to paper.
With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa officially signing his contract on Monday, it’s easy to understand if defensive tackle Raekwon Davis felt a little ‘overshadowed’. Davis’ signing makes him the sixth draft pick signed by Miami.
The signing was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates here. About an hour later, Sun Sentinel reporter Safid Deen reported Davis “will earn $5,655,510 and receive a signing bonus just shy of $1.7 million.”
What does Davis bring to the Dolphins? Standing 6’7″ and weighing 311 pounds, Davis was, at times, a force in the middle of the Alabama Crimson Tide defense. In 2017, Davis was able to accumulate 67 total tackles, including 10 “tackles-for-loss” and 8.5 sacks.
However, the last two seasons, Davis has only been able to total 8.5 TFL and two sacks. It will be up to head coach Brian Flores and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer to figure out how to maximize the tools that Davis brings to the table.
Now that he’s officially a Miami Dolphin, how will Davis fit into the team’s plans? Given how last year’s first round pick, Christian Wilkins, was used it seems likely that Davis will see a majority of his playing time as a run-stuffing defensive end in Flores’ hybrid 3-4 defense. That should help free up the edge rushers the Dolphins signed during free agency.
With Davis now under contract, that leaves five draft picks yet unsigned. Those are tackle Austin Jackson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, guard/tackle Robert Hunt, safety Brandon Jones, and running back/wide receiver Malcolm Perry.