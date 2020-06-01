Miami Dolphins 2020 fantasy outlook: Tight Ends
By Pablo Rosero
Your fantasy football team could finally benefit from a Miami Dolphins tight-end.
A new offensive game plan could give one Miami Dolphins tight end more fantasy opportunities but the same can’t be said for the rest of the group.
This series will break down the possible fantasy football production for the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL season. This series will look at the Dolphins’ QBs, RB,s WRs, TEs, and defense/ special teams.
The Miami Dolphins made a big move by bringing in new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey to implement a brand new offense. One of the players who could see a big boost from this is Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, but how will this impact Gesicki and the other Dolphins tight ends in terms of fantasy football.
Mike Gesicki
3rd season
2019 stats: 5 starts, 51 receptions, 570 receiving yds, 11.2 y/r, 5 receiving tds
Gailey’s offense is emphasized on big wideouts and using the tight end as another wide receiver. Gesicki is a perfect candidate for this role.
At 6-6, 250-lbs with a 4.5 forty time, Gesicki has the perfect size and athleticism to be an elite fantasy tight end. In fact, during the draft process, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller compared the Penn State product to Jimmy Graham.
Gesicki had a career season last year and should see these numbers continue to improve in his 3rd season in Miami. Tight end is a tough position to draft outside of a select few elite tight ends, but Gesicki has the opportunity to be a top-5 tight end this season fantasy-wise.
Prediction: Top-7 tight end
Verdict: Draft in all fantasy league type formats. Draft higher in point per receptions (PPR) leagues and dynasty format leagues.
3rd season
2019 stats: 14 starts, 7 receptions, 65 receiving yds, 9.3 y/r
Smythe tested out more as a blocking tight end rather than a receiving tight end when the Dolphins selected him as their second tight end in the 2018 draft.
Smythe will see a small uptick in receptions in Gailey’s offense, but not enough to see much fantasy value.
Prediction: Back up
Verdict: Not enough value to be drafted in any fantasy football formats.
Micheal Roberts
4th season
2018 stats (with Detroit Lions): 2 starts, 9 receptions, 100 receiving yds, 11.1 y/r, 3 tds
After not seeing any action in 2019, Roberts was picked up by the Dolphins prior to the start of the new league season. It is possible Roberts makes the team as the team’s third tight end.
Similar to Smythe, Roberts won’t see enough action to be a reliable fantasy option. However, Roberts would most likely take over as the main receiving tight end if Gesicki gets injured.
Prediction: Back up
Verdict: Undrafted in all formats fantasy football. Could see targets if Gesicki gets injured.