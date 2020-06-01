How many rookie offensive linemen will start for the Miami Dolphins?
By Shawn Digity
Three of the Miami Dolphins 2020 draft picks were offensive lineman.
The Miami Dolphins weren’t gun-shy when it came to offensive lineman in the 2020 Draft; they selected three after all: one in the first round, one in the second, and one in the fourth.
Obviously, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, and Solomon Kindley were selected for a reason and there are high hopes that come with earlier round picks.
So how quickly will we see the three of them in the trenches?
I think the answer is surprisingly simple. They’ll all end up starting when the season starts.
It’s lofty, but it makes sense to get them all in there as soon as possible. The sooner they all start getting some NFL reps under their belt the better. It might not be pretty at first, but it’s the first step in rebuilding the offensive line foundation.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Austin Jackson is a no-brainer. He’ll be the left tackle from Day 1 as long as he’s healthy. As for Robert Hunt, I think he’s going to get the nod at right tackle and displace Jesse Davis.
The third part of this theory is a bit of a reach, but I think Kindley will be the go-ahead right guard. Jesse Davis gets relegated to a right-side utility player and two rookies take their lumps.
Even if I’m wrong and Davis starts over Kindley, it’s only a matter of time before the rookie from Georgia eventually gets his chance.
The Dolphins offensive line will end up looking totally different compared to the 2019 unit with all new starters at every position.
It’s still early and there are still coronavirus implications that might rear their head, but I’m looking at the Miami Dolphins starting offensive line featuring Austin Jackson at left tackle, Ereck Flowers at left guard, Ted Karras at center, Solomon Kindley at right guard, and Robert Hunt at right tackle.