Miami Dolphins should never trade with the Raiders after this bust
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins haven’t made a lot of trades with the Raiders in their history.
Over the decades, the Miami Dolphins and the Raiders have made a few trades but none were as bad as the one they made in 2013.
Looking back through history, the Dolphins have made a few draft day trades with the Raiders but in 2013, what could have been one of the best trades in team history, turned out to be a monumental bust.
This is one tape that Miami Dolphins fans should never want to rewind and watch again but keeping with our theme of trades this month, we can’t overlook one of the worst in team history.
Jeff Ireland desperately needed an offensive tackle. He had allowed Jake Long to leave in free agency and had to find someone to protect Ryan Tannehill who was drafted a year earlier. The Dolphins moved up to the third overall pick in the trade with Oakland and many believed the Dolphins had pulled a big on the Raiders who received only an additional 2nd round pick to go with the Dolphins mid-first round selection.
The Dolphins of course selected defensive end Dion Jordan who was considered the best pure defensive end in the entire draft. Fans expected the Dolphins to draft offensive tackle Lane Johnson. Johnson would go one pick later to the Eagles.
While Jordan saw some playing time in 2019, it wasn’t with the Dolphins. It was a train wreck from the start for Miami. Jordan was out of shape when he arrived at the camp, couldn’t break into the starting line up, and rarely saw the field under Joe Philbin in his rookie season. By year two, he was expected to make a major impact but he only started one game out of ten. He missed the entire season in 2015 due to a league suspension and was finally released. The Seahawks picked him up and he played two uninspired seasons before playing with the Raiders ironically, in 2019.
Johnson has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL since arriving in the league and has made the Pro Bowl the last three seasons. The Dolphins? They are hoping the draft picks they added this year will finally fix the offensive line.