The Miami Dolphins Jim Kiick to Glenn Blackwood connection

By Brian Miller

Miami Dolphins safety Glenn Blackwood (47) reacts to an apparent fumble that was ruled an incomplete pass during Super Bowl XIX, a 38-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on January 20, 1985, at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. (Photo by Rob Brown/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
The Miami Dolphins didn’t make a trade for Glenn Blackwood but Jim Kiick helped.

In 1974, the Miami Dolphins lost Larry Csonka, Jim Kiick, and Paul Warfield to the WFL. Later after the league folded they returned and Jim Kiick was the reason Miami ended up with Glenn Blackwood.

For nine years, Glenn Blackwood worked as the Dolphins starting strong safety. A fast deep secondary player that would become a part of the “Killer-B” defense in the mid-1980s. For several seasons, Glenn would play alongside his brother Lyle on the Dolphins defense.

As we continue our look through Miami Dolphins’ history, we take a look at how Jim Kiick leaving opened the door for Glenn Blackwood. It all starts with the Denver Broncos.

When Kiick and company returned to the NFL after the NFL folded, the rights to the three former Dolphins were held by Miami but Don Shula didn’t want to bring those players back. Each signed with a different team. Csonka joined the Giants, Warfield went to Cleveland, and Kiick signed with the Broncos. Miami received compensation for each of them.

In the case of Kiick, Miami received a 12th round pick in 1978 and an 8th round pick in 1979. Miami spent the 12th round pick on a quarterback that didn’t spend any time with Miami but with the 8th round pick, they added Blackwood.

Blackwood would finish his NFL career in Miami from start to finish. He posted 29 interceptions with one touchdown. He started all but 12 games in his career with 11 of those 12 coming in his rookie season. He also added 14 fumble recoveries and three sacks to his career numbers.

The compensation wasn’t a trade but if it had not been for Kiick leaving for the WFL and joining the Broncos upon his return to the NFL, the Dolphins may never have the opportunity to draft Blackwood when they did.

