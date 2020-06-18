All the Miami Dolphins trades in history with the Carolina Panthers
By Brian Miller
There has not been a lot of trade history between the Miami Dolphins and the Panthers.
The Miami Dolphins have made a few trades with the Panthers throughout the teams’ histories but could any of them be labeled as good or bad?
We begin the journey of the best and worst trades in Miami Dolphins‘ history with the Carolina Panthers. We want to make sure that all 31 teams in the NFL not named the Dolphins are included in this retrospective but sadly, there isn’t much to work with when it comes to the Panthers. More rumor than substantial trades.
We start in 2002 when the Dolphins traded defensive end Al Wallace and 4th round draft pick for defensive end Jay Williams. Williams had spent his first five seasons with the Rams in St. Louis but joined the Panthers for two seasons in 2000. He was traded to Miami as mentioned in 2002.
For three years Williams played DE for the Dolphins and started one game of the 48 he appeared in. He posted 10.5 sacks in those two seasons. Williams wasn’t a great trade for the Dolphins but Miami got the most out of him. In his two years with Miami, Williams had more sacks than any combined season with other teams. With the Rams, he posted a total of 6 sacks and seven with the Panthers. He also posted more combined tackles as well.
Considering the cost, this was a good trade for Miami that cost them little. Wallace played five seasons in Carolina but started only 10 games never having played a down with Miami.
Our second Panther trade came in 2003 when the Dolphins traded two 7th round picks for a 6th round pick. I would love to say this was a great trade for the Dolphins and it could have been, at least for the purpose of this article.
The Dolphins used that 6th round pick on LB Corey Jenkins who played one season in the NFL. Miami had two more 6th round draft picks that draft and used their third on Yeremiah Bell. Had Bell been selected instead of Jenkins, this would have looked a lot better.
Our final trade between the two clubs came in 2008 when Miami sent QB Josh McCown to the Panthers for a 7th round pick in 2009. The Dolphins would eventually trade the pick. It was a throwaway trade. Of course, if you want to get nitpicky, McCown is still in the NFL entering his 17th season in the league in 2020.