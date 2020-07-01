How the Miami Dolphins failed in this bad trade with the Eagles
Any trade the Miami Dolphins made with the Eagles, none were as bad as these two.
The Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles have made trades throughout their histories and while some have worked, some have not.
There is no worse trade between the two teams than the one Rick Spielman made in 2004. The Dolphins had taken the GM duties away from Dave Wannstedt and given the team over to Spielman to run. Wannstedt was still starting Jay Fiedler at the time.
Feeley would sit most of the season behind Fiedler and the Dolphins started 1-9. Fiedler was benched for Feeley after the bye week that saw Dave Wannstedt resign. Feeley went 3-3 to finish out the season and one of his wins was against the eventual Super Bowl winning Patriots.
Despite his play, Feeley was inconsistent and midway through the 2005 season, new head coach Nick Saban traded him to the Chargers for third-string quarterback Cleo Lemon after he opted to start Gus Frerotte over Feeley to start the year. Feeley didn’t play a down for the Chargers and after the season was over, returned to the Eagles.
Miami paid a 2nd round pick that was the third overall pick in that round, for a QB that won three games and Cleo Lemon. The trade was one of the worst in Dolphin’s history but Nick Saban would trump it in 2006 when he sent a high second-round pick to the Vikings for Daunte Culpepper instead of signing free agent Drew Brees.
In 2004, the Dolphins decided to make another bad trade with the Eagles. At the time, it seemed to make sense. Jay Ajayi was becoming a big pain in the Dolphins locker room as he didn’t believe the pass-happy play-calling of coach Adam Gase was doing him any favors. Gase quickly grew tired of his top running backs attitude and at the trade deadline shipped him to Philly for a 4th round pick. The Dolphins spent the 4th on Kalen Ballage who has been up and down since his arrival but mostly down.
As for Ajayi, he ran into his own issues with the Eagles and his attitude making the trade look better for the Dolphins but it is still a bad trade as Gase, in hindsight, had no clue how to handle bigger personalities than his own.
2016 good or bad? Swap of 1st round picks and Kiko Alonso and Byron Maxwell.