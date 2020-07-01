Miami Dolphins nailed these trades with the Philadelphia Eagles
The trade history between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles tends to lean towards Philly.
In these two trades between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dolphins got the better end of the deal unlike our previous look at the teams.
Our first trade dates back to 1975 when the Dolphins traded a fourth-round pick in 1976’s draft to the Eagles for Fullback Norm Bulaich. while with the Baltimore Colts. Drafted by the Colts in 1970, Bulaich had become one of the better running backs in the NFL. He left for the Eagles in 1973 where he played two seasons prior to the trade.
Miami would send a 4th round pick to the Eagles for Bulaich who became one of the Dolphins’ most underrated players in history. Ironically, Bulaich was paired with another future Dolphins’ running back, Don Nottingham. Nottingham would join the Dolphins in 1973.
Bulaich would spend his final five seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins, wrapping a 10-year career in the league. Bulaich would run for 1,498 yards as a fullback with Miami averaging 4.4 yards per carry for his career in Miami.
In 1980, the Dolphins sent running back Leroy Harris to the Eagles for a 5th round draft pick in 1981. Harris spent three seasons with the Eagles but the Dolphins got value from their 5th round return.
Miami drafted WR Tommy Vigorito who would make more of an impact as a punt returner than a wide receiver but he spent four seasons with Miami, missing the 1984 season with an injury.
Finally, we look at a trade with the Eagles that could be both good or bad depending on how you look at it.
In 2016, the Dolphins traded their first-round draft pick to Philadelphia for the Eagles first-round pick, cornerback Byron Maxwell, and LB Kiko Alonso.
The Dolphins would draft Laremy Tunsil in that draft who would of course be traded to the Texans last off-season. While Byron Maxwell would not contribute much to the Dolphins aside from a large-cap hit, the Dolphins got good value from the hard-hitting Kiko Alonso who would find himself traded to the Saints last off-season for LB Vince Biegel which looks to be a solid move.
The Eagles used the Dolphins 8th overall pick to move up to number two overall to draft Carson Wentz. Had the Dolphins stayed at 8 overall, they could have drafted OT Jack Conklin but no one is questioning the selection of Laremy Tunsil even if he is no longer with the Dolphins.