Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp preview: Chandler Cox
Does Chandler Cox have a place on the 2020 Miami Dolphins roster?
Chandler Cox faces an interesting future that might be defined by the 2020 season and how Chan Gailey uses him.
For a long time, the fullback has been a dying art in the NFL. Gone are the days of fullbacks like Larry Csonka rushing for over 1,000 yards. They made a brief resurgence with the likes of Craig “Iron Head” Heyward in the late 1980s and 1990s but fell off considerably in importance since then.
However, as the rules have skewed more and more towards the offense, and the passing game, in particular, teams are no longer using a “ground and pound” philosophy. As of 2019, only five teams used a fullback on more than 20 percent of their offensive snaps. As for Chandler Cox, he was used on only 84 snaps (7.7 percent) on offense.
With the hiring of Chan Gailey as the new offensive coordinator, the fullback position figures to be further minimized. Gailey’s offense features a lot of ‘spread offense’ sets with one, or zero, backs. While this provides a lot of opportunities for the wide receivers on the roster, it could mean that as few as three running backs make the final 53.
Will Chandler Cox make the 2020 roster?
With the additions of Jordan Howard (free agency) and Matt Breida (acquired in a trade), it’s doubtful that Cox can make the roster as a true running back. There are always special teams, right?
If last year is any indication then things don’t look very promising for Cox there either. He only participated in 24 snaps on special teams (5.1 percent). Unless he earns more playing time there, it appears that Cox might be looking at either the practice squad or for a new team this fall.